20140310 Anna Jarvis in 1912, while she was still pushing for establishment of a national Mother's Day designation. It gained traction first in West Virginia. It became a national holiday in 1914.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Not everything Woodrow Wilson did as U.S. president was a success.

Our 28th president for the most part ignored the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-19, the deadliest in history, which killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million people worldwide. He is also criticized for refusing to compromise on the Treaty of Versailles after World War I.

But on May 9, 1914, Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

And though he gets some credit for making Mother’s Day official, the world owes a great deal of gratitude to Anna Jarvis, whose lifelong crusade to have a day to honor moms finally was realized.

Colleague Lois Collins’ thoughtful piece on the evolution of Mother’s Day is a delightful and honest read.

Of note: Woodrow Wilson gave two speeches in Utah during his presidency; one in Ogden on the train caboose platform, the other at the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Two days after his speech in Salt Lake City, Wilson suffered a stroke, dying two years later.