In his commencement speech at Johns Hopkins University Thursday, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney urged graduates to “have faith in America and in the future. We are a resilient nation,” as protesters interrupted.

Sirens, shouts and other sounds suddenly blared as Romney was describing how “China and fellow authoritarians are working to destroy the liberal world order and replace American leadership,” singling out what he said were Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and murder of his political opponents and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s treatment of the Uyghurs.

Without pausing, Romney responded to the noise saying, “It would be too bad if we didn’t have a demonstration, wouldn’t it be. It’s nice to make a difference.” Then he added, “I think that’s the Good Humor truck. Does anyone want a stick of ice cream? I’m going to go on. You can hear me all right.”

That drew applause from the graduates gathered on the Baltimore campus’ Homewood Field.

“And of course populists here at home are trying to do the same thing you’re seeing from authoritarians around the world,” Romney said, continuing his speech. As the protesters continued, the retiring senator turned and waved at them. “Hi, guys, we got the message. Thank you.”

Shortly after that, Maureen Marsh, senior vice president of the university’s board of trustees, stepped to the podium, to address the protests.

“At Johns Hopkins, we strongly value free expression and totally support our students’ right to demonstrate. But we would ask that you now allow the ceremony to proceed without interruption,” she said to some cheers and applause before Romney wrapped up his remarks.

The message of the protesters could not been seen or heard on the campus’ live streaming of the ceremony. A reporter for the Baltimore Banner news site posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Romney’s speech was disrupted briefly by “a small group of protestors chanting ‘let Gaza live’” along with “cars honking and blowing sirens on the road.”

Ronald Daniels, the university’s president, thanked Romney for his address and his “persistence in the face of some challenge. We heard you. We celebrate you and your message is meaningful. Again, we are honored that you are here. That’s the Hopkins way. We listen. Open minds and open hearts.”

Romney’s speech included warnings that artificial intelligence is “the most destructive technology since the atom bomb was unleashed,” and will be “100 times more powerful” within the next decade as well as about climate change. The 2012 Republican presidential nominee also said the U.S. government “is in commotion, reflected in the national division and political demonization.”

He advised the graduates to deal with what he said is a turbulent world by not defining themselves by their careers, but “by things that are entirely in your control, your love for your family, your friendships, your faith, your service to others.”

Romney, the leader of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, was one of several recipients of an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Johns Hopkins, a list that included musician Stevie Wonder. Wonder, who performed in the 2002 Paralympics opening ceremonies held at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, played a medley on stage Thursday.

Wonder told the graduates as he played to “use your voice, your spirit to let the sound of unity and coming together for the meaning of ending all war forever all over this world that we live in.” The war in Gaza was mentioned briefly by the student commencement speaker, Kristen Corlay Sanmiguel.