A vote for Celeste Maloy in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District GOP primary race is pictured in a stack of ballots getting scanned at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The campaign of congressional candidate Colby Jenkins said it hoped outstanding ballots in Washington County would bring the hotly contested 2nd District race under the threshold for a ballot recount on Friday.

The campaign of congressional candidate Colby Jenkins said they hoped outstanding ballots in Washington County would bring the hotly contested 2nd District race under the threshold for a ballot recount on Friday, as Rep. Celeste Maloy has held onto a narrow lead into the third day of counting.

Utah’s primary season has seen a dramatic and prolonged finale as Maloy fights to hold onto her seat, which she won in November’s special election after narrowly prevailing in a primary powered by Washington County support.

Almost exactly one year later, Maloy’s second Republican primary nail-biter will likely come down to outstanding votes in her home territory, also home to Jenkins.

Maloy, who previously worked as a Washington County deputy attorney, and her challenger, Jenkins, a former Green Beret colonel and St. George resident, were separated by less than 1,000 votes on Friday morning.

The race has been too close to call as county election officials continue to update results each afternoon.

“I thank the county clerks and their staffs for the work they are doing,” Maloy told the Deseret News in a statement. “I’m focused on doing my job representing the people of the 2nd District as we await updated vote totals later today.”

Will there be a recount in Utah’s 2nd District primary?

While Maloy hopes for reelection to a full term, Jenkins is hoping for a replay of the primary election.

“What we would consider a win today is getting into recount territory with those Washington County ballots,” said Greg Powers, the general consultant on Jenkins’ campaign.

The largest share of uncounted ballots in the 2nd District race appears to be in Washington County, which still has to process 1,765 votes and work through the cure list, which entails reaching out to over 700 voters about ballots with signatures that do not match those on record.

In state code, a recount may be called by a losing candidate if the margin is equal to or less than .25% of the total votes cast. With at least 105,000 ballots cast in the race, Jenkins would need to narrow the gap between him and Maloy to roughly 260 votes before he could request a recount.

Jenkins currently leads in Washington County 59%-41%. His winning ratio has been higher with late breaking ballots in the last two days, Powers said, closer to 62%. But even if Washington County were to process 2,500 ballots on Friday, Jenkins would need to win closer to 65% of these votes to allow for a recount.

Powers recognizes the remaining ballots are not enough “to put us over the top” but he says a recount is within reach. A recount could benefit Jenkins by allowing more time for straggling rural ballots to make their way in and for incomplete ballots to be cured, Jenkins said.

“We actually kind of like our chance in a recount because it’s going to be more and more of those late ballots trickling in and I think it wouldn’t be out of the question to see us slowly just erode her lead,” Powers said.

Veteran Utah political strategist Spencer Stokes, who is working as a consultant on Maloy’s campaign, said Jenkins’ hopes are probably misplaced.

“Clearly Washington County has a lot of votes and the votes are breaking at a higher percentage for Colby Jenkins. But we are seeing the latter votes are not breaking as much for Colby,” Stokes said.

Lee and Trump weigh in on CD2 race

The 2nd Congressional District primary has become a battleground for Utah’s members of Congress and the GOP at large.

Sen. Mike Lee endorsed Jenkins shortly before the state convention, contributing to Jenkins’ victory among party delegates and breaking Lee’s longstanding policy of staying neutral in Utah congressional primaries. The endorsement, which boosted Jenkins’ name ID and fundraising numbers, was met by shock in Utah political circles and led to Maloy’s Utah colleagues in the House endorsing her.

Just over a week before the primary election, former President Donald Trump gave Maloy his endorsement, likely at the request of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. At that point, ballots had already been sent out to voters.

The results of the 2nd District contest may shed light on the impact and limits of Lee’s and Trump’s endorsements in Utah Republican politics.