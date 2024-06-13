From left, Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, Speaker of House Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, stand for a portrait during ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Maloy to the House of Representatives, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Maloy’s three House colleagues endorsed her reelection on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy’s three House colleagues endorsed her reelection Thursday morning less than two weeks before the embattled congresswoman faces off against the Sen. Mike Lee-endorsed candidate, Colby Jenkins.

Reps. Blake Moore, of Utah’s 1st Congressional District, John Curtis, of Utah’s 3rd, and Burgess Owens, of the 4th, said they were “proud to endorse Rep. Celeste Maloy as she fights for Utah’s values in Congress.”

“She has been a tremendous partner in our efforts to represent Utah’s interests, prioritize constituent service, tackle the reckless Biden agenda, and facilitate our state’s rapid economic growth,” a statement said.

It continued: “From fighting to give Utahns more control over our own land and resources, to securing the border, and to upholding religious freedom and the Second Amendment, Celeste is a thoughtful, genuine champion of the people who live in the Second District. We are thankful to serve alongside such a bold, caring, and passionate Utahn who is striving to make our state and country a better place for the next generation.”

Maloy, a Republican, won a special election in 2023 to replace Rep. Chris Stewart, her former boss, in Utah’s 2nd District. Following votes by Maloy on legislation Lee opposed, and an in-depth interview between Lee and Jenkins on how he would vote if elected, the senator took the unprecedented step of weighing in on a Utah congressional primary to prevent Maloy from serving a second term.

Lee’s decision, which came as a surprise to Maloy, was announced two days before the state GOP convention where Jenkins beat Maloy 57%-43% among delegates. Both convention-only candidates crossed the threshold necessary to appear on the Utah Republican primary ballot on June 25.

Prior to the vote, Lee took the stage to ask delegates in the district to back the Army veteran, who he promised would be a “warrior” in Congress. Maloy was joined in her remarks by Owens, who defended his colleague’s congressional work ethic and called on delegates to send her back to “finish this work as my teammate.”

In the days since, Lee has gone all in for Jenkins, playing an instrumental role in securing endorsements, filming video ads, making supportive social media posts, sending out fundraising emails and stumping for the political newcomer at campaign events.

No public polling has been conducted of the race. The outcome could strain Lee’s influence in Utah Republican politics and will be a big test for the incumbent candidate, with only seven months in office.