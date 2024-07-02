A Walmart is under construction in Draper at 1360 E. 12300 South on Jan. 24, 2003. In 1962, the first Walmart store opened in Rogers, Arkansas.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 2, 1962, Sam Walton opened his first Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas.

On that day, the Deseret News included stories about Winston Churchill’s ongoing recovery from a broken thigh bone and a successful trip President John F. Kennedy Jr. had made to Mexico. Sports fans were still talking about Sandy Koufax’s no-hitter, and West Coast baseball fans were hoping for an all-California World Series between the Dodgers and Angels.

But nothing was mentioned about the little retail store that would become perhaps the most visible brand in the world. According to the company’s website, the current total is 5,399 stores overall (which includes 599 Sam’s Club outlets).

By 1967, the Walton family had opened two dozen stores with $12.7 million in sales. It wasn’t until the 1970s that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., would go national.

The 1980s and ‘90s saw great growth, including the development of Sam’s Club and the Walmart Supercenters opening up. Walmart came to Utah in 1990, with the first store opening in Tooele that year.

Advertisements in the Deseret News in 1962 included full-page advertisements for Sears, Holiday House, Castletons, AG Food Stores, Grand Central, Food Town, IGA, Cannery Sales, Safeway and Albertsons.

