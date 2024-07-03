The front page of the Deseret News on July 4, 1986. On July 3, 1986, the United States jumped into Independence Day festivities as President Ronald Reagan presided over a gala ceremony in New York Harbor that saw the relighting of the renovated Statue of Liberty.

On July 3, 1986, the United States jumped into Independence Day festivities as President Ronald Reagan presided over a gala ceremony in New York Harbor that saw the relighting of the renovated Statue of Liberty.

The headlines in the Deseret News included:

“July 4th party has just begun”

“USS Iowa takes Regan past rededicated Liberty”

“Lady Liberty’s shining moment of glory signals end of long, costly restoration”

“Crowds of new citizens take oath all at once”

Officially called The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World, the statue was a gift from France. It was dedicated on Oct. 28, 1886, and designated a national monument in 1924.

In 1984, the decision was made to close the statue for renovations, to prepare for its 100th birthday. Restoration work included repairing the statue’s interior, crown and torch flame. For most of the two years, scaffolding surrounded the structure.

It reopened to much fanfare.

The ZCMI facade in Salt Lake City covered by a 30-foot-by-50-foot U.S. flag on July 4, 1986. The flag was also displayed as part of the celebration the Statue of Liberty centennial in New York. | Gerald Silver

“Lady Liberty’s crown reopens for July Fourth”

Through the years, it has been closed for safety reasons due to worries around 9/11 in 2001, damage related to Hurricane Sandy in 2012, for another renovation project in 2012, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

