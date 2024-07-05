The crowd watches as a member of Provo Fire and Rescue searches for an injured individual after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Several people were injured, at least one potentially seriously, after fireworks veered into the crowd at the Freedom Festival’s annual Stadium of Fire Independence Day celebration in Provo on Thursday, which featured the Jonas Brothers.

The early part of the annual program went off without a hitch as a youth group sang and parachuters landed on the football field at BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.

But as the singing of the “The Star Spangled Banner” was ending and an elite F-35 jet squadron from Hill Air Force Base flew above the stadium amid fireworks and cannon fire, errant fireworks appeared to hit the east side of the stadium.

Several attendees posted videos of the incident to social media.

Related Injuries at Stadium of Fire

Six people were transported to the hospital after the fireworks misfired, Freedom Festival spokesperson Emory Cook told The Associated Press. The Deseret News was unable to confirm the number or the extent of the injuries. Requests for an update from Freedom Festival organizers have not yet been answered, though they did issue a statement Thursday night.

“Safety is of the utmost importance to us. All pyrotechnics at Stadium of Fire are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after tonight’s incident. Our thoughts are with those who were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay,” Freedom Festival organizers said in the written statement.

Utah Valley Hospital was not able to confirm how many people were transported or update their condition.

Deadly displays

While gatherings like the one held in Provo are considered both safe and fun, such incidents are not unheard of, though injuries are more common during at-home fireworks displays.

So far this year, according to a report from USA Today, a man died in Chicago while handling fireworks and another man in Madison County, Alabama, was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also in Alabama, Jacksonville canceled its fireworks show after a pyrotechnician was injured. He is expected to recover, the article noted.

A 10-year-old child in Oklahoma was being treated for burns received from fireworks his family purchased.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2023, eight people died and 9,700 people sought treatment for fireworks-related injuries in emergency rooms across the nation.

Which fireworks cause injuries?

In at-home fireworks displays, per the commission, firecrackers cause the most injuries, followed by sparklers. Sparklers, incidentally, burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. For a little perspective, glass melts at 900 degrees. The National Fire Protection Association reports that’s how children are most often injured by fireworks.

The association also reports that more than 31,000 fires are ignited each year by fireworks.

Of injuries, 42% are burns, most often to the hands and fingers (35%), followed by injuries to the head, face and ears (22%), eyes (19%), trunk (11%) and legs (8%).

Fires are another risk

In addition to injuries, firework-related fires pose a significant risk to communities, especially during the holidays.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told KUTV that local firefighters responded to 20 firework-related incidents between 8:30 p.m. on July 4 and 3 a.m. on July 5.

Nine of those calls were in areas restricted to fireworks, while two other calls were structure fires.

“The structure fires were on the exterior of the homes, either from brush/yard fire or trash can fire too close to the home,” Chief Stoker told KUTV.

According to KSL, several other human-caused fires have started as of Thursday in Tooele, Kaysville, Garland City and East Carbon.

Celebrate safely

Public displays are considered safer than setting off fireworks at home, the National Safety Council says. But if you choose to light your own, the council recommends: