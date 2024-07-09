The sports cover of the Deseret News on July 10, 1986, announcing that Dale Murphy's games played streak ended at 740 games the previous night.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

There are a lot of Dale Murphy fans in Utah.

Though he was born in Oregon, we claim the popular baseball major leaguer as one of our own for many reasons. During 18 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Atlanta Braves, Murphy roamed center field and sparkled at the plate.

So it was big news on July 9, 1986, when the Murph decided to take a day off.

On that summer day in 1986, Murphy’s consecutive game streak ended at 740 games as his Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Murphy’s day off means streak ends,” the top Deseret News sports story headline read.

Murphy had started his streak in 1981. When he stopped, the streak was the 11th longest in baseball history.

Murphy was National League MVP in 1982 and 1983, was a multiple-time Silver Slugger and Golden Glove winner, and was honored with Roberto Clemente Award and several other sportsmanship and character honors.

Of note: The longest consecutive games played streak is 2,632 games, held by Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. No. 2 is the Iron Horse himself, Lou Gehrig with 2,130. Murphy’s record is 13th best all time.

The longest active streak is held by Braves infielder Matt Olson, who is at 544 and counting.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives on Dale Murphy:

“Murphy’s busy easing into retirement”

“‘Batting Clean’ makes the case for Dale Murphy”

“Dale Murphy: Big shoes to fill”

“The crash of ‘89: Dale Murphy’s 1½ batting slump is baffling to him, Braves’ coaches”

“Murphy’s law: Brave Dale doesn’t make excuses for his sub-par baseball season”

“Dale Murphy gets warm welcome home from Atlanta fans”

“Atlanta’s Dale Murphy chosen to receive Clemente Award”

Former Major League Baseball superstar Dale Murphy talks with a group of young baseball players from the Rose Park area as they join Gov. Spencer Cox and other dignitaries at the groundbreaking of the Rocky Mountain Power District property in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Gail Miller also announced plans to hopefully bring a Major League Baseball team to the area. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In later years, Murphy has been involved in great causes supporting fair play, sportsmanship and humanitarian causes and is part of the group of Utahns working to bring an MLB team to Utah.

Murphy and his family now call northern Utah County home.

But he’s never been elected to the Hall of Fame. With 398 home runs, great all-around skills and durability, he ought to be. The Braves retired his No. 3 in 1994.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Murphy’s quest to reach the Hall of Fame:

“Should character count for induction into baseball’s Hall of Fame?”

“No call to the Hall for Dale Murphy”