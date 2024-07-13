The front page of the Deseret News on July 14, 1960, the day after John F. Kennedy Jr. won the Democratic presidential nomination.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

As the nation prepares for a couple of potentially wild political party conventions, it is interesting to look back at the 1960 Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles.

On July 13, 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention.

Kennedy had been in the mix in 1956, but spent four years preparing for this moment. He arrived at the convention with 600 of the 761 delegates needed. According to historical reports, JFK faced some opposition from former President Harry Truman, who thought he was too young, while Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson was angling to grab the nomination at the convention, with Adlai Stevenson also in the mix.

But on the first ballot, Kennedy won just enough delegates when in the final roll call, Wyoming put its support behind the senator from Massachusetts.

Two days later, Kennedy surprised most Democrats when he named Johnson as his running mate.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 15, 1960, after John F. Kennedy chose Lyndon B. Johnson as his running mate in the upcoming presidential campaign. Utah Democrats lauded the choice.

According to coverage of the day, Utah Democrats were pleased with the ticket.

Kennedy would go on to win the presidency following a tough battle with Republican Vice President Richard M. Nixon, but served in the Oval Office for just three years before he was assassinated in 1963.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives from that era, including stories about Kennedy’s visits to Utah, his relationship with Johnson, and others who knew him well:

