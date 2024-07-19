The front page of the Deseret News on July 19, 1924, listing Salt Lake City among the nation's cities over a population of 100,000.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

A news item on the front page of the Deseret News from 100 years ago caught my eye.

The article, as reported on July 18, 1924, shared that 79 cities in the United States had populations of over 100,000, including 11 new communities, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The list included Salt Lake City, with its estimated population of 128,564 residents, making it the 55th largest in the nation. The story included comments from the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce touting the city’s vibrancy.

The city, founded on July 24, 1847, as the part of the arrival of Mormon pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley. It became the territorial capital in 1856 and state capital when Utah achieved statehood in 1896.

With a metro population population of 1,257,936 in the 2020, Salt Lake City proper — at 200,133 — is the 117th most populous city in the U.S.

Salt Lake City is truly the “big” city of the Intermountain West. With an international airport, significant sports and entertainment opportunities, and a strong industrial banking presence, SLC is an entry point for tourists and visitors.

As the global headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the city has become known for a welcoming attitude for both conservative and liberal cultures and community involvement.

And within a week, the city and state could be awarded a second Winter Olympics to match the popular 2002 Winter Games.

Here are some wonderful archive stories by colleagues about Salt Lake’s history, its growth through the years and other Utah population issues:

“Window on a hill”

“Take a walk through the city’s history”

“2024 state of Salt Lake City: Pioneering inclusive growth and urban innovation”

“‘The Plat of Zion,’ Salt Lake’s grid system explained in new podcast”

“Streetcars, trolleys once ruled the streets of S.L.”

“Where do Utahns live? It ain’t in the country”

“Utah’s becoming more diverse, has distinctive demographic profile”

“Utah will keep on growing — quickly — and that’s a good thing, Gov. Cox says”

“People are still moving to Utah. Where are they coming from?”

“Opinion: Utah is growing ... and we have a plan”

Th 1924 front page of the Deseret News also included a note that businesses in the community were working to keep the Salt Lake Bees baseball team in the city. That collective spirit continues today in Utah’s “big” city.