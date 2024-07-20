The front page of the Deseret News on July 21, 1069, the morning after Apollo 11 astronauts walked on the moon.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching its surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

The world watched 55 years ago as each moment of the historic Apollo 11 mission unfolded. We read about every detail, and savored every triumph. The Deseret News and other media outlets printed iconic words and images.

Five years ago on the 50th anniversary, The Associated Press reprinted the story from that day :

“Two Americans landed on the moon and explored its surface for some two hours Sunday, planting the first human footprints in its dusty soil. They raised their nation’s flag and talked to their President on earth 240,000 miles away.

“Both civilian Neil Alden Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. ‘Buzz’ Aldrin Jr. reported they were back in their spacecraft at 1:11 a.m. EDT Monday. ‘The hatch is closed and locked,’ Armstrong reported.

“Millions on their home planet watched on television as the pair saluted their flag and scoured the rocky, rugged surface.

“The first to step on the moon was Armstrong, 38, of Wapakoneta, Ohio. His foot touched the surface at 10:56 p.m. EDT and he remained out for two hours and 14 minutes.

“His first words standing on the moon were, ‘That’s one small step for man, a giant leap for mankind.’

“Twenty minutes after he stepped down, Aldrin followed. ‘Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,’ he said. ‘A magnificent desolation.’

“He remained out for one hour and 44 minutes.

“Their spacecraft Eagle landed on the moon at 4:18 p.m., and they were out of it and on the surface some six hours later.”

Many of us can remember where we were during that week, on that night.

Here are some articles from Deseret News archives through the years about the moon walk:

