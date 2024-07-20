Fire crews battling blaze above Ensign Peak, evacuations underway
Fire crews are battling a blaze above Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Saturday
View Comments
Share
By Matt Brooks, KSL.com
Fire crews are battling a blaze above Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
There are mandatory evacuations for everyone on Sandhurst Drive, north of Dorchester Drive, including Twickenham Drive, around 40 homes, Salt Lake City Fire public information officer Bob Silverthorne said. Voluntary evacuations include people north of Ensign Vista along East Capitol to North Cove.
City Creek Canyon and the canyon road are now closed due to the Sandhurst Fire. Utah Fire Info posted on social media that radio towers, the City Creek watershed and multiple structures were threatened.
There are multiple resources responding to help battle the Sandhurst Fire, including crews from the state, Salt Lake Co; Summit Co; Davis Co; and others.
We are operating under a unified command to help protect lives and property.
The fire began as a brush fire around 4:25 p.m. and soon required a larger response, Silverthorne said.
The fire department doesn’t currently have an estimated acreage or containment percentage available for the fire. “At this point we haven’t determined cause and origin,” he said in a briefing after 7 p.m.
“With the heat as well as the wind direction, just the temperatures out here and the fuel moisture out here, it’s kind of a recipe that we could have a quickly running fire, so of course we want to make early notifications (for evacuees) as much as we can,” Silverthorne said.
The east building of the Utah Capitol is available for short-term gathering for evacuees, “sort of a safe haven right now if people have been evacuated and if they want to get out of the heat,” he said.
Wind was blowing the fire southwest, sending thick smoke through Hells Canyon west of Ensign Peak, with multiple agencies’ fire trucks and helicopters dumping water to attack the blaze. As many as 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
“Because we had such a wet winter, it leads to high fuel content” in plants, Silverthorne said. “That moisture content can be down really fast, especially with this heat,” and those plants can grow up to chest-high. “We always caution people — have defensible space around your area.”
Salt Lake police posted on social media to ask people to stay away from the area while firefighters work to get control of the fire. Residents staying away will allow fire crews to have enough space to work safely, they said.
“If you don’t need to be up anywhere above the Capitol, try to stay out of the area,” Silverthorne said.
Crews were clearing out Memory Grove Park so helicopters can get water from it, the police department said.
The public is asked to not fly drones near wildfires. “Unpermitted drones will cause aviation resources to be grounded,” Utah Fire Info said.
New Start: #Sandhurst 🔥 in Salt Lake County is on Ensign Peak has active fire behavior and is visible from I15. Radio...