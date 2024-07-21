A Salt Lake City firefighter tells a local resident to evacuate while the flames from a wildfire burning around Ensign Peak grow closer to his home on Twickenham Drive in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Firefighters worked the perimeter of a wildfire that sparked Saturday in the foothills near Ensign Peak and said there was “little growth” overnight.

At 6:30 a.m., the fire was reported to be about 400 acres with 0% containment but fire crews believed that nearby neighborhoods are no longer threatened. Radio towers, the City Creek watershed and multiple other structures were a concern late Saturday, but early Sunday the fire appeared to have missed the radio towers, Brian Trick of Northern Fire Protection told KSL News Radio.

Fire crews worked through the night focusing on structure protection, as the Northern Utah Type 3 team was transitioned with the initial attack resources. Approximately 20 homes have been evacuated with air resources returning Sunday morning, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire, dubbed the Sandhurst Fire, was first reported as a brush fire shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. The fire quickly grew in size prompting Salt Lake Fire to request assistance from Salt Lake police in notifying community members about evacuations and traffic control. Police also evacuated and shut down Memory Grove Park to allow for firefighters to access a water source safely.

Some mandatory evacuations are still in place for north of Dorchester, including Twickenham Drive, on Sunday morning while some voluntary evacuations have been lifted. Firefighters are working to keep the fire out of the communities and City Creek drainage, according to Utah Fire Info.

Several roads have been shut down to continue to allow access to fire crews and police including East Capitol Boulevard, North Bonneville Road, and City Creek Canyon Road.

Officials said five wildland engines, one water tender and two crews were working on the blaze and air support will continue to be used as they prepare for hot, dry conditions.

