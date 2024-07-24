| Douglas C. Pizac, Associated Press

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Here’s what national history databases says about this day. “On July 24, 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.”

Utahns know.

Folks that move in to the Beehive State learn.

And nobody turns down a chance to have a birthday party. The Deseret News has covered the Utah holiday ever since. Here are some selected front pages through the years, including the 1847 centennial of the birth of this state:

The front page of the Deseret News on July 24, 1847.

Communities across the state stage their own celebrations, and honor their pioneer ancestors in unique ways.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 24, 1934.

In Salt Lake City, traditional activities include the Days of ‘47 Parade, the G47 Rodeo, the Deseret News Marathon races, as well as unique family traditions.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 25, 1977, as Utahns celebrate Pioneer Day.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 24, 1972.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 24, 1924.

Here are some fun stories from Deseret News archives about the day:

