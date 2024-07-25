Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, addresses more than 500 youth from 36 nations in Paris’ oldest park, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, for the Sport dans la Ville’s Festival 24 on Thursday, July 25, 2024. During the event, the SLC-UT 2034 committee announced a partnership with Paris-based Sport dans le Ville.

PARIS – Hundreds of young athletes from around the world, including six from Utah, gathered Wednesday morning on a bright green lawn in Paris’ oldest park, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, for the Sport dans la Ville’s Festival 24.

Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox speaks to youth in Paris’ oldest park, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, during the Sport dans la Ville’s Festival 24 on Thursday, July 25, 2024. During the event, the SLC-UT 2034 committee announced a partnership with Paris-based Sport dans le Ville. | David Jackson, Park Record

Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, urged what she called the next and “best generation” representing 34 countries to serve and build up their communities.

“Many of us love social media. Many of us love to be on our phones,” she said. “What we’re trying to do with service is disconnect from our phones and connect with our communities.”

Ryan Smith, who owns the Utah Jazz and Utah’s new NHL team, said working together as a community is what’s bringing the 2034 Winter Games to the state.

The IOC made the bid award here Wednesday.

“We hope to see you all in Utah. But we don’t want you to forget about us,” Smith said, announcing they’d be getting both Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club gear.

“Wear it proudly. Know what we’re about,” he said.

Olympians like Lindsey Vonn, a member of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, were also on hand to provide inspiration.

The committee is partnering with Sport dans la Ville to involve Utah youth in the effort to showcase social engagement through sport.

