Hannah Wright Neeleman and her husband, Daniel Neeleman are pictured. A recent controversy following the publication of a feature story on the Neelemans and their family has caused many to criticize Hannah Neeleman's life as a social media influencer and so-called "trad wife."

Hannah Neeleman, who runs Utah-based Ballerina Farm, has many titles: Mrs. America, professional ballerina, business owner, member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wife and mother. One title she doesn’t call herself — but that has been used to describe her in media reports and elsewhere — is “tradwife.”

The term “tradwife” is short for traditional wife, meaning they live by traditional gender roles in their marriage.

With more than 9 million followers on Instagram and millions more on TikTok and YouTube, the 34-year-old Utahn is no stranger to the public criticism that comes with being a social media influencer. However, a recent controversy following the publication of a feature story on her and her family by a reporter for The Times, a British newspaper based in London, has led to some on social media calling Neeleman a victim.

But is that fair? Neeleman is a business owner and works alongside her husband Daniel Neeleman. They homeschool their eight children, and the story mentions Daniel does all of the laundry.

In The Times article published on July 20, Neeleman told reporter Megan Agnew that she doesn’t see herself as a tradwife. “I don’t necessarily identify with it,” she said, “because we are traditional in the sense that it’s a man and a woman, we have children, but I do feel like we’re paving a lot of paths that haven’t been paved before.”

“So for me to have the label of a traditional woman,” Neeleman told Agnew, “I’m kinda like, I don’t know if I identify with that.”

That’s likely because she’s a businesswoman. Unlike most stay-at-home moms, Neeleman helps run a farm and an enterprise built on her social media presence. Along with her income from social media influencing, they sell meat boxes from the cattle they breed, along with multiple other branded farm products like sourdough starters, beeswax candles and rock salt.

Following the uproar online after the first article on Ballerina Farm was published, Agnew posted a second article on Monday, more than a week after her first story went viral, to give some more insight into her experience going to the 328-acre farm just outside of Kamas, Utah.

Ballerina Farm article goes viral

“Since we published the interview, we have had an enormous and impassioned response, a whirl of arguments and opinions whipping up speed on social media,” Agnew said.

She added, “I think this is the reason she inspires such strong opinions: the trad life makes women feel threatened by one another’s choices. It is as if one lifestyle is going to inhibit the other. That our freedom — however we interpret ‘freedom’ — is being undermined by the existence of someone else’s.”

The second story gave a little bit more perspective into why Neeleman chooses to live the life she does.

“Anything great requires sacrifice,” Neeleman told Agnew. “You know what it took to get to where you’re at.”

One of the biggest controversies following the profile piece on Ballerina Farm is whether she gave up her dreams of being a professional dancer in New York City after studying at The Juilliard School, to instead live the dream of her husband, Daniel.

That’s because Agnew wrote excerpts like the following in her original article: “Daniel wanted to live in the great western wilds, so they did; he wanted to farm, so they do; he likes date nights once a week, so they go (they have a babysitter on those evenings); he didn’t want nannies in the house, so there aren’t any. The only space earmarked to be Neeleman’s own — a small barn she wanted to convert into a ballet studio — ended up becoming the kids’ schoolroom.”

Neeleman has not publicly commented on Agnew’s perspective piece regarding her choice of lifestyle, yet her most recent post contradicts the narrative that this is a lifestyle she didn’t choose for herself.

“When we started to farm, I was swept up in the beauty of learning to make food from scratch,” she said, “It makes sense why I soon fell in love with the idea of a family milk cow.”

She shared how learning to cook foods from scratch for her family made her want to share it with more people than just her family and friends.

“So two years of planning and an additional two years of construction, we finally did it. And soon, we’ll be sharing these products with all of you,” she added. “It’s the world we created, and I couldn’t love it more.”