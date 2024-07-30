The front page of the Deseret News on July 30, 1924. The top headline of the day focused on a worry that Salt Lake's water system would fail.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

The top headline in the Deseret News 100 years ago today seems familiar, only because it is revisited often in this desert state:

“S.L. faces no water for lawns: Supply drops at rate which causes alarm”

Here is the first paragraph:

“Salt Lake confronts the most serious water situation in its history and unless the people of the city save 4,000,000 gallons of water a day it will be necessary to cut off another sprinkler day, and further, if the dry weather continues for another two weeks it may be possible no lawn sprinkling will be permitted,” the water works director told Mayor C. Clarence Nealen on July 30, 1924.

Utah’s history is filled with water challenges, including droughts and lean years, flooding in other years and a constant plea for conservation. The health of the Great Salt Lake is a continuing concern for many Utahns.

Though most agree the state’s residents can always be more prudent with water use, it is remarkable to consider how well water managers, farmers and businesses that use water, and residents themselves have been as a part of the solution through the years.

Here are a selection of stories from Deseret News archives about the water challenges in the Beehive State for the past 100 years:

