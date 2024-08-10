President Joe Biden takes a photo with Emma Kate Cox, Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox after speaking at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The president of the United States was in Utah seeking support for his policies.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

One year ago today, the president of the United States was in Utah, seeking support for his policies, criticizing his political opponents and raising funds for his next campaign.

And though much has changed since President Joe Biden’s Aug. 10, 2023, stop in the Beehive State, the visit was not that unusual.

Sure, Utahns tend to roll out the carpet for national leaders and other dignitaries, and public safety officials make it a high priority to keep the president safe, but through the years, many of the nation’s presidents have made Utah a place to visit.

So how many U.S. presidents have visited the state?

The answer is 24.

Both Biden and Donald Trump have visited during their presidencies. George W. Bush had more visits to Utah during his presidency than any other U.S. president, with four stops. Herbert Hoover visited several times before he was president, and a whopping 18 times after he retired.

Ulysses S. Grant was the first to come, visiting in 1875. Utah wouldn’t become a state for 21 more years. Many of the early presidents made speeches from the back of trains, while others met with governmental and church leaders. Richard M. Nixon attended the Days of ’47 Rodeo, while Gerald R. Ford’s son attended Utah State University. Now many of them visit the state to enjoy Park City’s ski runs.

Here are stories from Deseret News archives on those presidential visits through the years

