The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 14, 1961, the day after Eastern Germany shut off travel from its side of Berlin.

Aug. 13, 1961, on what would become known as Barbed Wire Sunday, East Germany sealed the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.

According to historical accounts, the border was closed to prevent East Germans from migrating to the West. About 20% of the nation’s population had already defected to West Germany, due to a lack of security.

At midnight, construction on the beefed-up border, using more barbed wire, began. Berliners gathered in the streets near what would become the Berlin Wall.

Coverage in the West, including the Deseret News, was extensive.

The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 12, 1961.

