In 2021, the number of car crash fatalities across the United States was the most on record in over a decade, with nearly 43,000 deaths. The three main reasons behind the increase in severe car crash injuries or death, according to Kustom Signals, Inc., are speeding, drunk driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
In 2022, the Utah Department of Public Safety Highway Safety Office reported the following car crash statistics:
- 58,992 crashes.
- 25,325 injuries.
- 319 fatalities.
Of those deaths, the majority occurred in the 20-29-year-old age range, and “for every 4 fatalities, 3 were male and 1 was female” and “a person died in a crash every 27.5 hours.”
That said, a recent MarketWatch guide reported that Utah ranked among the top 10 states with the safest roads for drivers. States were rated on a scale of 1-10 on safety, with 10 being the most dangerous.
Top 5 safest states to drive in:
- Minnesota — 1.56.
- North Dakota — 2.45.
- Nevada — 2.72.
- Kansas — 2.79.
- South Dakota — 2.92.
Utah ranked sixth overall with a road safety score of 2.92 and 19.2 fatal injuries per every 100,000 licensed drivers.