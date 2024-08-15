Salt Lake City police work at the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 10, 2024.

In 2021, the number of car crash fatalities across the United States was the most on record in over a decade, with nearly 43,000 deaths. The three main reasons behind the increase in severe car crash injuries or death, according to Kustom Signals, Inc., are speeding, drunk driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

In 2022, the Utah Department of Public Safety Highway Safety Office reported the following car crash statistics:

58,992 crashes.

25,325 injuries.

319 fatalities.

Of those deaths, the majority occurred in the 20-29-year-old age range, and “for every 4 fatalities, 3 were male and 1 was female” and “a person died in a crash every 27.5 hours.”

That said, a recent MarketWatch guide reported that Utah ranked among the top 10 states with the safest roads for drivers. States were rated on a scale of 1-10 on safety, with 10 being the most dangerous.

Top 5 safest states to drive in:

Minnesota — 1.56. North Dakota — 2.45. Nevada — 2.72. Kansas — 2.79. South Dakota — 2.92.

Utah ranked sixth overall with a road safety score of 2.92 and 19.2 fatal injuries per every 100,000 licensed drivers.