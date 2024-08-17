This Sept. 3, 2008, file photo shows an endangered desert tortoise sitting in the middle of an eastern Mojave Desert road.

Another effort to help save the Mohave desert tortoise is being proposed, this time with the proposed removal of several hundred burros from within the Tass-Gold Butte Herd Management Area 60 miles southwest of St. George.

The area in question covers 101,816 acres of what’s described as “remote and rugged” Mohave Desert in Mohave County not far from Mesquite in southern Nevada.

Both the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service say even though the area is set at zero wild burros to protect critical desert tortoise habitat, recent surveys show there are several hundred burros in the herd management zone.

The zone is within the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, jointly managed by the two agencies.

A draft environmental analysis that has been released is up for public comment through Sept. 9. It proposes to conduct periodic removals of the burros, which will then be offered up for adoption or sale through the BLM’s program.

Once removed, the burros will be examined by a veterinarian to ensure their health.

The American Wild Horse Conservation organization says federal agencies are absolutely making the wrong move and will jeopardize the environment with the removal of the burros — the opposite outcome they desire.

“Wild burros are not only federally protected but also play a crucial role in desert ecosystems. Science shows that their presence benefits the land and wildlife. When burros were removed from Nevada’s Ash Meadows, it led to the destruction of open-water habitats and the extinction of endangered fish,” the group said in a statement.

“Ignoring this science jeopardizes both the environment and the genetic health of the already fragmented U.S. burro population. AWHC strongly opposes any plans to zero out these vital animals.”

The group pointed to research published in the journal Science in 2021 that pointed out these findings about the benefits of burros in desert ecosystems documented via cameras. The research noted that burros:

Increased the density of water features, reduced distances between waters, and, at times, provide the only water present in surveyed desert ecosystems.

Provided water to 59 native vertebrate species.

Influenced vegetation serving as germination nurseries for native trees to grow.

Had the strongest effect/provided the most water to critical intermittent streams, which are projected to decrease due to mining, agriculture, and climate change.

But listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Mohave desert tortoise is impacted by ongoing threats, including loss, degradation and fragmentation of habitat due to development. They also face threats due to increasing wildfires because of nonnative, invasive vegetation, disease, road mortality and predation of their eggs and hatchlings.

The desert tortoise can live up to 80 years and hibernates in burrows for up to nine months. The Mojave population of desert tortoises, according to the agency, includes all tortoises north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California.

The draft environmental assessment and other available documents are available for review and public comment at the BLM National NEPA Register and at the BLM visitor center in St. George at 345 East Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah 84780. The public can provide comments during the public comment period, at (PEPC/ePlanning sites) or in writing to the NPS and BLM at: Tassi-Gold Butte Wild Burro Gather EA Comments: Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, 345 East Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, 84790.