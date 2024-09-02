The front page of the Deseret News in 1955, as Utahns celebrate the Labor Day holiday.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Today is Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday in September.

On Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, the Knights of Labor union organized a parade up Fifth Avenue and a day off work. The organizers hoped for a turnout of 30,000, but only about a third of that showed up. Most people, The New York Times speculated, preferred to spend the day at Coney Island or in some other leisure pursuit.

In 1894, the United States celebrated the first federal Labor Day holiday, thanks to a designation declared by President Grover Cleveland.

Little seems to have changed through the years. Originally it was dedicated to honoring those who had helped lobby for worker rights, improving works hours and unsafe conditions as well as address fair pay. Now most consider it a long weekend, a chance to wrap up the summer in style and perhaps take a short vacation.

The front page of the Deseret News on Sept. 5, 1955, showcased how Utahns enjoyed the free Monday.

Stories and headlines of the day included a photo of a local family enjoying the day, a piece about local officials enumerating better conditions for the workforce, and a story about the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performing in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The other unfortunate headlines of the day included a recap of a fatal auto accident in Nevada that claimed the lives of three Salt Lake City men, as well as worries that highway deaths in the U.S. would reach all-time highs for the holiday.

Nationally, officials deem the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

Be safe out there.

