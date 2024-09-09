Georgia Presnell, joined by her sons Burt Presnell, left, and Greg Presnell, smiles after blowing out the candles as she celebrates her 105th birthday with family and friends at Treeo, a senior living center, in Orem on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Multiple factors can come into play when analyzing personal happiness. Some of those factors include employment, relationships, mental health, physical health and the economy.

A Gallup poll published earlier this year found that an estimated 47% of Americans are “very” satisfied with their life, three percent points lower than the year before. The remainder “show 31% are somewhat satisfied, 11% are somewhat dissatisfied and 9% are very dissatisfied,” according to the survey.

Although satisfaction levels varied amongst subgroups, “only a few groups have majorities saying they are very satisfied,” the survey added. “This includes those with annual household incomes of $100,000 or more, married adults, those who attend religious services regularly, college graduates, Democrats and those aged 55 and older.”

A recent WalletHub report surveyed which states in the U.S. were considered happiest, examining factors such as depression rates, cost-of-living, unemployment and so forth.

Top five happiest states:

Hawai Maryland New Jersey Utah Delaware

Top five least happy states:

Louisiana Arkansas West Virginia Tennessee New Mexico

Utah has the highest volunteer rate and the lowest separation and divorce rate. People in the Beehive State reportedly have the fewest working hours and live in the third safest state in the country.

“Overall, most people are happy. Over the years, about 80% of people say they are happier than the average person, which can be a useful delusion,” Jo Jorgensen, a principal lecturer in the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences at Clemson University, told WalletHub.

She added, “A lot of factors contribute to our subjective sense of well-being, but most of them are not as important as we think. Investing in your relationships, finding some kind of fulfilling occupation, and maintaining healthy habits will serve most people well for their entire lives. Treat other people well. Be kind to yourself.”

When it comes to mental health in Utah, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported that in 2022, 25.4% of Utahns reported experiencing seven or more days of poor mental health within the past 30 days, with this percentage being higher among adults with lower income levels.

“More Utah adults reported seven or more days when their mental health was not good in the past 30 days (24.6%) when compared to adults in the U.S. as a whole (23.5%), though the difference was not statistically significant,” the report added.

However, in June Utah’s capital was top-ranked on the 2024 Happy City Index from the Institute for Quality of Life. Cities from around the world were put into three categories regarding their residence’s well-being (gold, silver and bronze) with Salt Lake City ranking the 145th best city and getting a bronze rating.