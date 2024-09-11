The south side of the Pentagon burns Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, as seen from atop the River House Apartments.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Sept. 11, 1940, groundbreaking began on the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia. Built as World War II was beginning to ramp up, the huge defense complex now has more than 30,000 workers and visitors in it every day.

It’s also become a metonym. It’s the Pentagon.

Sixty-one years later, on Sept. 11, 2001, the Pentagon became part of the deadliest terror attacks in history.

On 9/11, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.

And today we remember and honor those who perished in New York City, on airplanes, and at the Pentagon.

Deseret News front page on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks by terrorists.

The Pentagon was the first of the three attack sites to open an official memorial. It was dedicated Sept. 11, 2008, and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It sits at the exact spot where the attack occurred — the limestone on the rebuilt portion of the wall is easily distinguished from the older facade.

Once visitors arrive, the park’s layout is designed to emphasize both the individual loss of each victim and the scope and scale of the 184 deaths.

The main feature is 184 cantilevered benches, each sitting atop a small reflecting pool, and each one dedicated to one of the 184 people killed. The benches are arranged by year of birth, reminding visitors that the attacks claimed lives both young and old, from 3-year-old Dana Falkenberg to 71-year-old retired Navy Capt. John D. Yamnicky.

“Pentagon Memorial offers contemplative spot”

The Deseret News and other media outlets captured evocative images and stories of tragedy and heroism from that experience. Numerous Utahns were among the casualties, and many lives were touched by the attacks.

