UtahThe West

See photos from this year’s Utah State Fair

The Utah State Fair hosts thrilling rides, opportunities to interact up close and personal with animals and an event that the whole family can enjoy

Chuck Wing
Sarah Gambles

By Chuck Wing, Sarah Gambles

The state fair is here in Utah in all its glory until Sunday, Sept. 15.

Wednesday night, John Fogerty is performing his songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival. Dustin Lynch performs Thursday, and the All-American Rejects will be onstage Friday.

Fair admission prices start at $15 for adults — tickets for the concerts and amusement park rides are sold separately.

Related
Photo gallery: Climbing steps to honor 9/11 victims
View Comments

“Because if you like the fair and you like more, YOU’LL LOVE THE FAIR MORE THAN EVER BEFORE!” the description reads on the Utah State Fair website.

Sterling Hansen, from Rose Park, holds his daughter Bella Hansen’s hand while riding a carnival ride during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
People ride on the carnival rides during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Victoria Reyna, 12, from West Valley, performs a traditional Mexican dance called the Alazanas during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Chloeelynn Mann, 12, and her mom Sherrie Mann, both from Ephraim, work to move a stubborn family cow named Pookie into the cow barn during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Roman Almiron and Nani Casiano, who have been married for 10 years, hold hands and look at each other while a singer performs love songs during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Clay Beckstead, 4, from Newton, steals his grandpa Grant Herzog’s hat while helping out in the baby goat enclosure in the Barnyard Friends exhibit during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Herzog said his grandson Clay regularly helps with the goats on his farm in Newton. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Rio, a 4-year-old border collie, runs through an agility course during an "Extreme Dogs" performance at the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Poison Ivy, a Dutch shepherd, jumps into a pool with a frisbee as part of an "Extreme Dogs" performance during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Water is sprayed in the air as Chloeelynn Mann, 12, from Ephraim, washes off her family's cow, Pookie, during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Wyatt Mann, 16, from Ephraim, ties up cows in one of the fair’s cow barns during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
John Olsen, from Spanish Fork, shears the wool off of a sheep with his daughter Amanda Olsen during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Olsen is a fourth-generation sheep farmer, and his daughter and granddaughters are continuing the tradition, carrying the work into its fifth and sixth generations. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
JD Mann, 18, from Ephraim, takes a break from washing his family's cows to hold his little sister, SadeeAnn Mann, 9, during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Blair Sanchez, 17, from Burns, Wyo., grooms a sheep during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Sanchez said her family has been bringing their sheep to the Utah State Fair since she was 12 years old; it is one of the many stock shows they travel to throughout the year. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Marissa Pedrego, 11, from West Jordan, puts all her effort into reeling in a fish at the Utah Department of Natural Resources exhibit at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Gino Notini, from Kearns, swings at a punching bag carnival game during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Jim Seamons, from Cash Valley, measures a pumpkin during the giant pumpkin contest at the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
People walk through one of the cow barns during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Alex Gray, left, and Lou Lopez, both from West Valley, pet goats during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
People walk around the fairgrounds while rides rise into the air in the background during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.