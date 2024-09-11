See photos from this year’s Utah State Fair

The state fair is here in Utah in all its glory until Sunday, Sept. 15.

Wednesday night, John Fogerty is performing his songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival. Dustin Lynch performs Thursday, and the All-American Rejects will be onstage Friday.

Fair admission prices start at $15 for adults — tickets for the concerts and amusement park rides are sold separately.

“Because if you like the fair and you like more, YOU’LL LOVE THE FAIR MORE THAN EVER BEFORE!” the description reads on the Utah State Fair website.

Sterling Hansen, from Rose Park, holds his daughter Bella Hansen’s hand while riding a carnival ride during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People ride on the carnival rides during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Victoria Reyna, 12, from West Valley, performs a traditional Mexican dance called the Alazanas during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Chloeelynn Mann, 12, and her mom Sherrie Mann, both from Ephraim, work to move a stubborn family cow named Pookie into the cow barn during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Roman Almiron and Nani Casiano, who have been married for 10 years, hold hands and look at each other while a singer performs love songs during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Clay Beckstead, 4, from Newton, steals his grandpa Grant Herzog’s hat while helping out in the baby goat enclosure in the Barnyard Friends exhibit during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Herzog said his grandson Clay regularly helps with the goats on his farm in Newton. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Rio, a 4-year-old border collie, runs through an agility course during an "Extreme Dogs" performance at the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Poison Ivy, a Dutch shepherd, jumps into a pool with a frisbee as part of an "Extreme Dogs" performance during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Water is sprayed in the air as Chloeelynn Mann, 12, from Ephraim, washes off her family's cow, Pookie, during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Wyatt Mann, 16, from Ephraim, ties up cows in one of the fair’s cow barns during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

John Olsen, from Spanish Fork, shears the wool off of a sheep with his daughter Amanda Olsen during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Olsen is a fourth-generation sheep farmer, and his daughter and granddaughters are continuing the tradition, carrying the work into its fifth and sixth generations. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

JD Mann, 18, from Ephraim, takes a break from washing his family's cows to hold his little sister, SadeeAnn Mann, 9, during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Blair Sanchez, 17, from Burns, Wyo., grooms a sheep during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Sanchez said her family has been bringing their sheep to the Utah State Fair since she was 12 years old; it is one of the many stock shows they travel to throughout the year. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Marissa Pedrego, 11, from West Jordan, puts all her effort into reeling in a fish at the Utah Department of Natural Resources exhibit at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Gino Notini, from Kearns, swings at a punching bag carnival game during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jim Seamons, from Cash Valley, measures a pumpkin during the giant pumpkin contest at the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People walk through one of the cow barns during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Alex Gray, left, and Lou Lopez, both from West Valley, pet goats during the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News