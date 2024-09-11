See photos from this year’s Utah State Fair

The state fair is here in Utah in all its glory until Sunday, Sept. 15.
Wednesday night, John Fogerty is performing his songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival. Dustin Lynch performs Thursday, and the All-American Rejects will be onstage Friday.
Fair admission prices start at $15 for adults — tickets for the concerts and amusement park rides are sold separately.
