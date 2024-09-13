Harvard professor and author Arthur Brooks speaks about happiness at the Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center at BYU, hosted by the Wheatley Institute, University of Utah and the Marriott School of Business, in Provo on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The University of Utah began the new school year with an interesting approach. Its leaders made a unique effort to pair knowledge with something perhaps even more valuable: wisdom. And they turned to The Professor of Happiness to do it.

“We have this conception that if I’m successful, I have money, power, admiration. And if I’m successful, then I’ll get happiness and it’s actually not true. According to data, the truth is exactly the opposite. What you find is that people who pursue their happiness in the right and healthy way, they tend to be more successful in terms of the other things.”

That’s part of the message Arthur Brooks told the Deseret News in March of 2023 following his work as head of the American Enterprise Institute and appointment at Harvard as, well, a professor dedicated to helping students find happiness. It’s among the most sought after classes. And he’s brought his data-rich messages to Utah many times and began an association with the University of Utah as an Impact Scholar, sharing wisdom with both faculty and students.

What are the four pillars of happiness?

Family, friendship, work and faith, according to the book he has authored with Oprah Winfrey under the title “Build the Life You Want.”

Among the true believers is Taylor Randall, the president of the University of Utah. His message to students during orientation highlighted the book:

“This book isn’t just an interesting read — it can serve as a toolkit for enhancing your college experience. It illuminates a pathway to greater happiness. And it offers practical strategies for managing your emotions and shows that we have the power to shape how we react to life’s circumstances.”

The university made 4,500 books available to new students as the school year got underway in August. That prompted Brooks himself to reach out on X with a tweet:

“I hope all the first-year students were able to get their book. I wrote it for you. Trusting it will help and guide you as you begin your happiness journey at (University of Utah).”

Brooks, who is also a columnist for The Atlantic, was named an Impact Scholar in 2022. He spends time on campus each semester giving guest lectures and conducting roundtable discussions.

In a release announcing the distribution of the books, Chief Experience Officer Andrea Thomas said the book emphasizes a positive perspective — gratitude, laughter and compassion — as well as family and friends to build a fulfilling life.

“Arthur Brooks’ insights into living a meaningful life are not the simple stuff of typical self-help books,” said Thomas, who is also a professor in the Marketing Department at the David Eccles School of Business. “His unusual approach includes a deep understanding of human biology and psychology, paired with practical advice that capitalizes on that science. I hope students will find bits of truth in this book to guide them to success and achievement in their years at the University of Utah.”

According to the Healthy Minds Survey of 96,000 U.S. students across 133 campuses during the 2021–22 academic year, 44% reported symptoms of depression, 37% said they experienced anxiety and 15 % said they have seriously considered suicide. The figures were the highest rates in the survey’s 15-year history, according to the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments.

Such concerning results have prompted those in higher education to evaluate the mental health of students and what can be done to help bring about successful, positive experiences. Chief experience officers are relatively new positions added to faculty at universities to meet some of the new demands students face.

Brooks’ team also has provided a comprehensive range of resources to complement the book. Faculty and staff are free to incorporate them into class curriculum, including making happiness a campus theme.

For more information on how to access the resources, visit arthurbrooks.com/highered or email highered@arthurbrooks.com.