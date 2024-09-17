A demonstrator affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement yells at a New York City police officer outside Zuccotti Park, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2011, in New York. Hundreds of police officers in riot gear before dawn Tuesday raided the New York City park where the Occupy Wall Street protests began on Sept. 17, 2011, evicting and arresting hundreds of protesters from what has become the epicenter of the worldwide movement protesting corporate greed and economic inequality.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

If Wall Street is buzzing, the rest of the country is usually happy.

On Sept. 17, 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street.

Crisis averted. The nation survived.

Ten years later, on Sept. 17, 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.

What was that all about?

Occupy Wall Street was a populist movement that portrayed itself against corporate greed, big finance and the influence of money in politics. It began in New York City’s Financial District, in Zuccotti Park on Sept. 17, and was portrayed as a peaceful movement, though there was a fair amount of confrontations between supporters and law enforcement officials.

Just 59 days later, on Nov. 15, police forced the protesters out of the park. Their slogan, “We are the 99%,” referred to the belief that inequality between the top 1% of economic elites and the rest of the nation was unjust and immoral.

Historians will debate the effects of the protest, the group’s motivations and what changed as a result. At some point, protests sprang up in other communities in the U.S., including Salt Lake City and other Western cities as well as some other countries.

Certainly, elements of “Occupy,” which were also part of the “Sit-in” experiences on college campuses in the 1970s, have returned in several forms since then.

