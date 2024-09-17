Crews work to install photovoltaic panels on racking at the Appaloosa Solar 1 project near Cedar City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

U.S. solar jobs grew 6% overall for a total of nearly 280,000 solar workers as of 2023, as part of the accelerating transition to clean, renewable energy that is sparking job opportunities across all 50 states.

How did it affect Utah workers?

The 14th annual National Solar Jobs Census by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, an independent nonprofit organization, found the United States added 15,564 solar jobs in 2023 to reach 279,447 solar workers, the highest ever recorded.

In Utah, solar jobs increased by 4% with 325 jobs added, for a total of 7,634 jobs statewide.

According to the Solar Jobs Census, a qualifying employee is a solar worker spending the majority of their time on solar-related work. When those who spend less than half of their time on solar are included, the total rises to 364,544 workers. When including energy storage workers, there were 454,136 workers who spent at least part of their time on either solar energy or clean storage.

“This year’s Solar Jobs Census found a record number of Americans working in solar energy and battery storage,” said Larry Sherwood, IREC president and chief executive officer. “Federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act are helping drive a historic level of clean energy deployment and job creation. We can help ensure future job growth with supportive policies at the federal and state level, along with an industry-wide commitment to a skilled and diverse workforce.”

The utility-scale solar job market saw a turnaround in 2023, adding nearly 2,000 jobs (a 6.8% increase) and reversing a decline in 2022. The residential market also saw gains with nearly 6,000 jobs added (6.3% growth), but this marked a slowdown compared to 2022 when residential jobs grew by 11%.

Solar jobs increased in 47 states in 2023, including Florida, Nevada and Texas. An interactive map with more details can be found at SolarJobsCensus.org .

Room for improvement

“The solar industry continues to outpace the rest of the economy when it comes to employing Gen Z, veteran, and union workers, but only a quarter of the surveyed firms have a strategy in place to hire more women and people of color,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association. “As demand for clean energy continues to grow, the industry must invest in workforce development strategies that support equitable growth and create new economic pathways for all Americans.”

There are also challenges finding qualified employees.

About 29% of employers across the solar industry reported it was “very difficult” to hire qualified workers. While still high, this is a significant improvement from 2022 when 44% reported that hiring was very difficult.

Interview participants said skilled laborer roles are the hardest to fill, particularly electricians and engineers. That also applies to those with expertise in batteries and energy storage.

The Solar Jobs Census is based on a survey conducted by BW Research Partnership for the U.S. Department of Energy’s United States Energy and Employment Report 2024.