By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

People throughout the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday were surprised by loud booms that shook houses and rattled windows.

It turns out the booms were coming from the Tooele Army Depot, as it kicked off its routine detonation schedule to dispose of expired military munitions on the south range.

Starting this week, the detonations are set to continue weekdays through the end of October.

