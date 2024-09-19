The Tooele Army Depot is pictured. People throughout the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday were surprised by loud booms that shook houses and rattled windows.

It turns out the booms were coming from the Tooele Army Depot, as it kicked off its routine detonation schedule to dispose of expired military munitions on the south range.

We have confirmed with Tooele Army Depot that they are performing detonations today and believe that to be the source. The detonations are part of TAD's routine operations to dispose of expired military munitions.



Starting this week, the detonations are set to continue weekdays through the end of October.