On Sept. 23, 1952, Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvaged his vice presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech for its reference to his family’s Cocker Spaniel.

The speech was consequential and precedent-setting. It kept Nixon’s political career alive, first as Dwight D. Eisenhower’s vice president that year, but also as a two-term president himself, but also because it showed the power of television.

The story: Nixon’s spot on the Republican presidential ticket was in peril. He had been accused of having a “secret fund” for his own personal use, but he felt he couldn’t respond effectively at each stop on the campaign trail.

So he flew back to Los Angeles to answer the charges via television. During a nationwide broadcast, Nixon opted to give a complete release of all of he and Mrs. Nixon’s personal finances.

The details: His own biographers share that Nixon almost backed out of the speech, unnerved by the thought of providing personal information. But his wife Pat encouraged him to go through with it. He would later credit her for giving him the strength to complete the speech.

The Cocker Spaniel: As part of his remarks, Nixon talked about a Cocker Spaniel his daughters received as a gift:

“You know, the kids, like all kids, loved the dog,” he said, “and I just want to say this, right now, that regardless of what they say about it, we’re going to keep it.”

The personal anecdote — in the face of attacks from opponents – proved powerfully touching to the 60 millions of Americans watching, the largest television audience of the time.

The resounding success was also felt by Eisenhower, who affirmed his support for Nixon. “You’re my boy!” Ike grinned; the two would go on to win the election handedly.

It set a precedent, too, for politicians and public figures in how they communicate to the public, now able to leap over the heads of the media and directly into Americans’ living rooms.

A couple of weeks later, Nixon visited Utah to continue his campaigning:

“Richard Nixon campaigned in Utah 50 years ago today”

Here is a link to the full 1952 speech.