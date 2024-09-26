A hot air balloon named Alchemy rises above Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Emma Pitts

By Emma Pitts

After 10 years of planning and another two years of construction, Thanksgiving Point in Lehi cut the ribbon on its latest outdoor venue, Curiosity Farms. As the latest attraction, the farm promises an immersive experience for children to learn about the latest in farming education and technology.

When first experiencing, “You’re going to learn real fast that it is not just a farm, it is an ag-tech center for kids,” Thanksgiving Point CEO McKay Christensen said Thursday morning at the farm’s opening ceremonies.

“And when kids come here to Curiosity Farms, they are going to get confidence, not only in themselves but in science and technology. And we hope that what that does is it gives a little spark to these kids, so that they go on to pursue STEM further in their life because they’ve experienced the joy of it here at Curiosity Farms.”

On Thursday, members of Thanksgiving Point and the media were invited to a first-look visit to see what sets Curiosity Farm apart from any old petting zoo. Along with a walking tour of the new venue, visitors were offered an aerial tour of the farm via hot air balloon.

From Thursday through Saturday, Thanksgiving Point members will have an exclusive opportunity to enter the park. It will be open to the general public starting Sept. 30.

“We’ll probably see between 10 (thousand) and 20,000 people” during the members-only dates, Erica Brown, chief marketing officer at Thanksgiving Point, told the Deseret News. “On opening day, on Monday, my guess would be several thousand.”

What to expect at Curiosity Farms

In addition to having piglets, bunnies, ponies and chicks, Thanksgiving Point’s newest venue teaches children the connection between animal care and science.

“We want to do a lot more field trips here, especially now that it’s really science-tech focused,” Abby Allard, communication manager for Thanksgiving Point, said during the media tour Thursday morning. “We can bring kids here to learn, really, why farmers are scientists. I think that’s something so underrated, people don’t talk about it enough. But farmers are the original scientists, right? They were measuring weather before there was meteorology. They were testing and planting different things.”

In the livestock learning lab, children will be allowed — twice a day — to learn how to properly milk the farm’s cow, Peggy, who produces up to 75 pounds of milk a day. One of the lab’s more entertaining experiences is the game “tenderloin, where you match a male cow with a female cow and see what kind of cow they create. So you can swipe through just like Tinder, swipe for your matches,” Allard joked.

“We’ve got a bunch of hands-on experiences, but the real killer is our 40-foot-tall alfalfa climber. So kids can just climb all the way to the top,” she added.

During the tour, we met the latest farmhand, Burro. Like a wireless wheelbarrow, Stephen Ashton, senior director of Curiosity Farms, explained that Burro can work on a GPS system to take loads of hay or other resources around the farm without running into obstacles, or it can be set to a mode that allows it to follow the person it’s assisting.

Perhaps the most impressive attraction at the farm was the Grow Tech Gardens, where the future of agriculture is really shown off.

“We can grow 10,000 head of lettuce a month in just a tiny little space, and up to half the feed for our animals in a tiny little room with about 3% of the water that is normally used to grow crops,” Christensen said. “That’s just a simple example of the type of technology that you’ll see on the farm.”

Children can participate by helping the urban farm manager, Cicily Arnsworth, in the plant lab. The hydroponic containers are filled with plants such as thyme, basil, parsley, cilantro, etc. Once planted, the children can come back to check on the progress of their produce, which Arnsworth said takes about seven weeks from planting to harvesting.

“We hope that as kids come and participate in our programs here, they’ll get excited about technology and science, and they’ll enjoy the beauty and fun of Curiosity Farms,” Christensen said.

1 of 24
A train awaits attendees at the Whistle Stop Station at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 24
Pigs rest in the Pig Parlor at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 24
Maya Hooper, of Saratoga Springs, works beside a horse at the Saddle-Up Stables at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
4 of 24
Fodder grows in the Grow Tech Gardens at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 24
A hot air balloon named Alchemy rises above Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 24
Curiosity Farms is pictured at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 24
Ducks roam at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 24
Pigs exit the Pig Parlor at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 24
Within a storage container grows various produce in the Grow Tech Gardens at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 24
Stephen Ashton demonstrates a Burro, which is essentially a robotic wheelbarrow, as it follows him at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 24
A playground is pictured at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 24
Lettuce grows within a storage container in the Grow Tech Gardens at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 24
A Burro, which is essentially a robotic wheelbarrow, follows along behind an employee at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 24
Goats walk around their pen at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 24
An employee walks below Billy Goat Bridge at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 24
An exhibit is pictured in the Livestock Learning Lab at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 24
Piglets rest in their pen at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
18 of 24
A hot air balloon named Alchemy rises above Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
19 of 24
Attendees enter the Grow Tech Gardens at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
20 of 24
A hot air balloon named Alchemy rises above Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
21 of 24
A goat calls out at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
22 of 24
A train rolls along as a hot air balloon named Alchemy rises above Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
23 of 24
Lettuce grows within a storage container in the Grow Tech Gardens at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
24 of 24
Lettuce grows within a storage container in the Grow Tech Gardens at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
