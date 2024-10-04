The sports cover of the Deseret News on Oct. 9, 1991, detailing the newly constructed Delta, which has become home to the Utah Jazz, Utah Hockey Club and countless other events.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On time.

Construction on the Delta Center began June 11, 1990, and ended Oct. 4, 1991 — a record construction of an arena in the United States.

More than 30 years later, it truly is difficult to image Salt Lake City without its sports and entertainment arena, and many believe the best is yet to come.

The arena was the dream of Larry H. Miller, and he and his team worked so hard to finish the building before the Jazz began the 1991-92 NBA season.

Coverage of the approval process, construction and completion of the Delta Center was extensive in the Deseret News.

“After discarding his suit coat, tie and dress shirt, Miller turned to tearfully address thousands of guests attending the dedication of the new $93 million sports arena, located at 100 S. 300 West,” read one article on the day the building was dedicated.

“‘One of the most exciting things about this building is it should enhance our sense of community,’ he said.

“A native of Utah, he said he wants to be remembered as a friend of Utah.”

Actor Wilford Brimley, Gov. Norm Bangerter, Jazz center Mark Eaton and chairman of the board of Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co. Mr. O. Sakurai were among the 15 people who spoke thanking Miller and his family for their vision and determination. President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, offered a dedicatory prayer.

Utah Jazz owner Larry H. Miller hugs his wife, Gail, after his speech at the opening of the Delta Center, Oct. 10, 1991. Miller died in 2009. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Since that time, the arena has had a couple of name changes —though now it’s back as the Delta Center — hosting conventions, concerts, figure skating and hockey during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and so many epic NBA playoff and Finals games. This weekend, the Delta Center’s versatility is on display again as its new owners, Smith Entertainment Group, host a UFC title event.

Smith Entertainment Group, led by owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, acquired the Delta Center when it purchased the Jazz four years ago.

Shortly, the Delta Center will host another NBA season, with the Jazz sharing residency this year with an NHL team, the Utah Hockey Club.

Here some wonderful stories by Deseret News colleagues through years about the Delta Center and its visionary creator:

“Delta Center lifts off right on schedule”

“Jazz’s new home finally has a name: Delta Center”

“Welcome: That’s the term owner Larry Miller uses to describe facility”

“Looking back at the history of Vivint Arena in celebration of its 25th birthday”

“Completion date for new arena is October 1991″

“Banker with ties to Utah gave Jazz arena project a lift”

“Work begins on new Jazz arena”

“City OKs bond for Jazz arena”

“Utah sports history: How Larry H. Miller saved the Utah Jazz from moving (twice)”

“A look at some of the highs and lows during the Millers’ ownership of the Utah Jazz”

“Vivint renovation trying to realize Larry H. Miller’s dream”

“‘An extraordinary life:’ Jazz owner Larry H. Miller 1944-2009″

Related Deseret News timeline