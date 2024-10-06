The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 6, 1993, as Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA. He actually played until 2003.

On Oct. 6, 1993, after nine seasons and three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA.

Jordan surprised his fans at a news conference in Deerfield, Illinois. The news came less than four months after he helped lead the Bulls to their third consecutive NBA title with a six-game victory over Phoenix in the 1993 NBA Finals.

“I have reached the pinnacle of my career. ... I just feel I don’t have anything else to prove,” he said, later acknowledging that the murder of his father a few months earlier weighed heavily on him.

MJ’s nine-year totals included 21,541 career points, seven straight league scoring titles (1987-93), an NBA record-high career scoring average (32.3 ppg), and three regular season and three NBA Finals MVP awards.

End of an era? Hardly.

In 1994, Jordan announced he had signed a minor league baseball contract with the Chicago White Sox with a dream to play in the major leagues. That dream lasted a couple of seasons before he retired in early 1995.

On March 18, 1995, Jordan announced his return to the NBA in a two-word press release: “I’m back.”

As Utah Jazz fans know, he would return to lead the Bulls to another three NBA titles, the last two over Karl Malone and the Jazz. He then retired for good on Jan. 13, 1999.

Only that was not it. Jordan would play three seasons with the Washington Wizards, playing his final game on April 16, 2003.

