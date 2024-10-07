A fatal road rage shooting on state Route 201 closed eastbound lanes of the highway at 900 West in West Valley City on Monday morning.

Eastbound lanes of state Route 201 are closed between 900 West and Redwood Road in West Valley City due to a road rage incident that escalated into a shooting, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred about 5:20 a.m., according to UHP Lt. Cam Roden. Investigators believe the incident, which involved two vehicles, began on eastbound S.R. 201 near I-215 and culminated just west of 900 West with the shooting and at least one of the vehicles crashing.

"It appears that there was, from our early investigation, some type of a road rage incident that happened that escalated into a shooting," Roden told KSL NewsRadio. "Out of that, there is one individual that is deceased and the other individual is in custody working with law enforcement."

Roden said investigators are still trying to determine if the shooting occurred while both vehicles were in motion and did not say whether the deceased person died from a gunshot would or as the result of the crash.

Asked if the incident is being investigated as a potential homicide or a case of self-defense, Roden said: "We do want to investigate every option that there is, so (we're) looking at every angle to see if this could have been a road rage, could have been self-defense."

"So, that's important for us to document the scene, and that's why the road closure is going to be a little bit longer as we document the scene and make sure we collect any evidence that pertains to this incident," he added.

Roden estimated the road could remain closed until 11:45 a.m or 12:45 p.m.

Information about the deceased person has not yet been released.

Roden said investigators have heard from one person who is believed to have information about the incident, but asked any others with video or eyewitness accounts of the shooting to contact UHP at 801-887-3800.

This story may be updated.