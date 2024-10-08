A Lion Energy employee works on a battery in this undated handout photo. Lion Energy announced Tuesday, Oct. 8, that it is pursuing a cutting-edge manufacturing line at its Utah facility for battery rack modules, or BRM, and large energy storage cabinet assembly.

An American Fork-based company called Lion Energy is a manufacturer of silent and eco-friendly energy storage solutions and announced Tuesday it is pursuing a cutting-edge manufacturing line at its Utah facility for battery rack modules, or BRM, and large energy storage cabinet assembly.

The manual line will be used as a proof of concept for a high-volume production line estimated to produce 2,000 megawatt-hours of monthly energy storage by 2026 to meet growing demand.

Manual, pilot and production lines will be developed over time with the first built at Lion Energy’s Utah-based headquarters. Additional lines at its American Battery Factory in Tucson will then be built.

The Utah-based line will enable Lion Energy to produce BRM, a 50-volt lithium iron phosphate battery pack that will be sold by the company and can be used in a wide range of energy storage systems. Once the infrastructure is established, the company anticipates producing more than 18,000 of these units by 2026.

“Our U.S.-based manufacturing lines will enhance both the national and Utah-based economies, creating well-paying jobs as we manufacture high-quality products here in the United States,” said Tyler Hortin, president and chief executive officer of Lion Energy. “This is a significant step toward bringing all our products to manufacturing in the U.S., which is one of our top priorities that will enhance our nation’s security in the process.”

He added collaboration will enable access to the battery cells and equipment needed to be successful in the production of energy storage systems.

“We strive to make energy independence a reality for everyone,” Hortin said.

The manual line will be built first at Lion Energy’s headquarters in American Fork and occupy approximately 1,300 square feet and produce around 200 battery rack modules per year. This line will be used primarily for design fit/finish integration verification as well as key assembly line machine validation.

Products of Lion Energy are displayed in this handout photo. | Lion Energy

How it works

Throughout the process, the company will determine what level of automation is capable in design, what additional detection is needed, what ergonomics will need to be added and what operator trainings will be required. At the end of the manual line’s use, the company will assess its transition to a serviceability line including cell testing and cleaning as well as end of life testing and laser welding.

Composed of 16 cells arranged in submodules electrically connected to create the nominal 50-volt pack, Lion Energy’s BRM units are installed in the company’s residential and commercial energy storage systems.

By implementing automation and modernized manufacturing methods, the company anticipates a substantial reduction in labor hours compared to manual methods. Additionally, higher wage costs will be offset by the automation and the efficiency gain will lead to cost savings compared to a similar manual assembly line, providing competitive pricing.

“Lion Energy understands the urgent need for the United States to be competitive and independent in the energy industry,” said John Kem, president of American Battery Factory. “This line makes it possible to manufacture at a reasonable price, be an environmental steward and offer quality jobs to our region. We look forward to supporting this project with our battery cells and facility use as we progress toward the production line.”

Lion Energy has an U.S.-designed and engineered power solution that can be used indoors or outside. The company says it has energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators for home, commercial and industrial battery systems.