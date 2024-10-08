Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, raises questions about HB261 Equal Opportunity Initiatives in the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Utah Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla is this year’s winner of the Utah Democratic Party’s Eleanor Roosevelt Award.

The annual award is intended to honor Democratic women seen as embodying the former first lady’s “legacy of leadership and political advocacy,” according to the state party. Sixteen years ago, Escamilla became the first immigrant ever elected to the Utah Legislature and the first Latina elected to the Utah Senate.

During her acceptance speech in her remarks at at the party’s annual Eleanor Roosevelt Luncheon, held Monday at the University of Utah’s Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House, Escamilla recalled making three trips around her state Senate district during her first campaign at age 27.

”I remember knocking on doors with my daughter — she was just 2½ years old,” she said. “Often, a man would answer the door and say he couldn’t vote for me because he was a Republican, but in the background, I could see their wives motioning that they would be voting for me. I was elected by women, and I have always felt supported by women.”

Her interest in politics, she said, began with her grandmother, “who fought for better parks in a poor area of Mexico. Her fight, and the fight of women everywhere, has always been for something better. I carry that legacy with me. Today, as I stand at the University of Utah — the first place I came to when I moved to the U.S. at 18 — it feels like coming full circle.”

The Salt Lake City campus “gave me a sense of belonging when I felt completely out of place. I found the Center for Ethnic Student Affairs, a small office on the second floor of the Union building,” Escamilla said, noting the center no longer exists after the 2024 Legislature passed a bill ending efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Instead of moving forward, we seem to be moving backward. But that office gave me safety, and without it, I wouldn’t be here today. That’s when I understood what the American dream was about—the disparities, but also the opportunities this country offers,” she said.

Escamilla, who sought to become Salt Lake City’s first Latina mayor in 2019, said she’s “inspired by Eleanor Roosevelt, who, like so many women in Utah, faced doubts and challenges simply because of her gender. Even now, I am asked who takes care of my children — questions I’ve never heard directed at my male colleagues. Yet, we continue to push forward.”

Utah Democratic National Committeewoman Clare Collard said the state party’s recognition of Escamilla is well deserved.

“You always want Luz in your corner,” said Collard, who served as a state representative from Magna and has known Escamilla for more than 20 years.

“She’s been a stalwart in the Utah Legislature as far as working across the aisle. She’s always kind of focused on family issues, children and making sure no one is left behind, that everyone has a seat at the table,” Collard said. “As we go into this divisive election, I think it’s really important that we have leaders that aspire to do that.”

Building good relationships with Republicans, who hold supermajorities in both the House and the Senate, is “the only way you’re going to get anything accomplished” as a Democrat, Collard said. Perseverance is also important, she said, calling Escamilla’s work ethic “dogged” on issues like providing health insurance for children from low-income families.

“Sen. Escamilla is really the epitome of what leadership and legislation looks like. She’s able to bridge those political divides and that comes from just hard work,” Collard said. “It comes from holding on to your own values but at the same time presenting them in a way that really shows that they’re everyone’s values.”

Utah Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis described Escamilla as “a tireless champion for marginalized communities. In her four terms as a state senator, Leader Escamilla has worked to raise the quality of life for all Utahns, regardless of race, gender, or income. Leader Escamilla joins our past awardees as one of the greatest women to serve in Utah Democratic politics.”

Past recipients of the party’s Eleanor Roosevelt award include former Utah first ladies Lucy Beth Rampton and Norma Matheson, former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham, former Utah Congresswoman Karen Shepherd, former Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, former Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne and other state and local leaders.

Escamilla received the award from last year’s winner, former Utah House Minority Leader Jennifer Seelig.

“Luz is extraordinarily impactful, and she never gives up,” Seelig said at the luncheon. “Even when it hurts, even when it’s hard, even when hate comes knocking at the door wanting a place to call home. Luz transforms these battles and heartbreaks into success, into better tomorrows for all of us, for those frequently forgotten, unheard, and unseen.”