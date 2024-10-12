The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 12, 1960, detailing Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's antics at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Looking back over the past 75 years, there may not be a more unpredictable and mercurial character in world events than Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. His antics during the height of the Cold War are legendary.

On Oct. 12, 1960, Khrushchev protested remarks at the United Nations by pounding his shoe on his desk.

Or did he?

The alleged shoe-banging incident occurred during the 902nd meeting of the U.N. General Assembly at headquarters in New York. Khrushchev, first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, pounded his shoe on his delegate desk in protest at a speech by Philippine delegate Lorenzo Sumulong.

Since then, scholars have reported that Khrushchev had brandished his shoe but not banged it. He also reported that no photographic or video records of the shoe-banging had been found.

Did it really happen? Even the United Nations attempts to put the legend in perspective.

Coverage of Khrushchev’s visits to Cuba, the U.S., and other hot spots was top news in newspapers around the world. Even his departure made the front page:

“NEW YORK (UPI)—It’s official now. Premier Nikita Khrushev leaves Idlewild Airport by Russian jet Thursday night for Moscow,” read the top page advisory on Oct. 13.

Here are a variety of stories about Khrushchev, his oversized role in the Cold War and his eventual demise atop the Soviet empire:

“Shoe-stompin’ laugh at history”

“Did Khrushchev open up glasnost?”

“Some memorable props used by speakers at the U.N.”

“U.N. rogues’ gallery to include Ahmadinejad”

“Cuba releases documents showing about-face by USSR”

“Soviet leader Khrushchev visits the United States”

“Perspective: The missiles of October redux”

“Khrushchev denounces Stalin in secret speech”

“Khrushchev ‘insult’ to JFK revealed”

“Ex-official says Khrushchev cried when told of ouster”

Cuban President Fidel Castro is embraced by Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev in the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20, 1960. Castro gave a four-hour speech warning about American "aggression." | Marty Lederhandler, Associated Press