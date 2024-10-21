With Election Day 2024 just a couple of weeks away — and vote-by-mail ballots already distributed — Utahns are making their final decisions on how they will use their vote.

While the federal races such as the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and, of course, the U.S. presidential election are receiving minute-to-minute coverage, voters in several communities in northern Utah County are also being asked to decide on creating a new school district.

Proposition 11 asks voters in those communities to answer a “Yes” or “No” question: “Shall a new school district be created from Alpine School District that would include the boundaries of the cities of Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, the portion of Draper located within Utah County and certain portions of unincorporated Utah County?”

It’s a historic decision. The Alpine School District was formed over a century ago and today serves over 84,000 students — the largest statewide.

In advance of the Nov. 5 general election, the Utah County Clerk Election Division recently sent out a voter information pamphlet to residents in would-be affected communities within the Alpine School District.

Included in the information pamphlet were arguments “For” and “Against” Proposition 11 — the creation of a new school district that would alter the district. The arguments on both sides were articulated by a variety of elected leaders, local educators and local residents.

Here are a few highlights included in the voter information guide:

Highlights of ‘Arguments for Proposition 11′

Tax savings and financial stability

“Creating a new district offers significant tax savings over staying in the Alpine School District,” according to the pamphlet’s “For” argument.

“Due to deficit spending outside our area, staying together could lead to higher taxes, project delays, school closures, reduced services, and financial strain on employees.”

Responsive representation

The authors of the “For” arguments wrote that establishing a new district “is crucial” to addressing needs in impacted communities.

“Alpine School District’s vast size and varying stages of growth make it difficult to align educational priorities, as evidenced by the 2022 bond failure. Currently, only two board members live in our area, each representing over 56,000 residents. Voting ‘Yes’ will expand our area’s representation to seven members, ensuring decisions are made by leaders who understand and prioritize our schools.”

Balanced resources and teacher support

According to the “For” argument included in the voter information pamphlet, the new district that would be created if Proposition 11 passes would enroll 35,000 students.

“Our new district will be Utah’s sixth-largest, benefiting from economies of scale while delivering tailored solutions. Similar-sized districts in Utah already enjoy smaller class sizes compared to ASD, which has the second-highest student-to-teacher ratio in the state. Focused support will elevate student success by attracting and retaining top-tier educators with better resources and leadership opportunities.”

Highlights of ‘Argument Against Proposition 11′

Splitting district means taxes go up and services go down

“Splitting the Alpine School District may seem feasible, but it’s detrimental to students, educators, and the community. Financially burdensome, academically risky, and disruptive, a split would unnecessarily dismantle one of Utah’s highest-performing districts.”

Financial burden

“Splitting Alpine School District would be costly. Education funding in Utah is already insufficient, and whether the district remains whole or splits, costs will increase. Keeping the district intact allows 14 cities to share these expenses, rather than burdening 2-3 smaller schools.

Academic risks

“Splitting the district also poses academic risks. The district’s strong performance comes largely from pooling money and resources to create innovative solutions that increase student learning. These could be at risk. Student success could also be jeopardized as new school boards disrupt long-standing educational initiatives aligned with ASD Vision for Learning.

Community partnerships

“A larger group of communities working together is better equipped to weather changing demographics and inevitable economic fluctuations.”

Rebuttals to the arguments

The voter information pamphlet regarding Proposition 11 also included rebuttals to both the “For” and “Against” arguments included in the pamphlet.

“A vote for Prop 11 is a vote to split Alpine School District three ways,” noted the “Rebuttal to Argument For Proposition 11″. “This option is most expensive to taxpayers, most disruptive to student learning, most damaging to vulnerable populations, and least desired by voters.”

Keeping Alpine School District together, according to the “Rebuttal to Argument for Proposition 11″ is the best choice for impacted Utah County communities.

“As a large, multicommunity district, Alpine School District has proven it can handle challenges, from economic changes to political and academic pressures. … There is no academic or financial benefit of splitting at this time.”

Meanwhile, the pamphlet’s “Rebuttal to Argument Against Proposition 11″ responded that arguments against splitting “relies on fears and assumptions, while overlooking the financial and academic challenges our communities face by staying in Alpine School District.”

The claim that bigger districts save money “is misleading,” the “Rebuttal to Argument Against Proposition 11″ argued.

“In fact, when districts grow too large, inefficiencies increase. Alpine School District doesn’t have the lowest administrative costs in Utah; nine other districts spend less per student. Spreading resources across 14 cities leaves us paying more for fewer benefits.”

The pamphlet’s “Arguments For Proposition 11″ and the rebuttals to the “Against” arguments were submitted by Lehi City Council Member Heather Newall, American Fork City Council Member Clark Taylor, Highland City Mayor Kurt Ostler, Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Andersen and Alpine School District Board of Education Member Stacy Bateman.

The pamphlet’s “Argument Against Proposition 11″ and the rebuttals to the “For” arguments were submitted by Kate Ross, a Lehi resident and principal of the Alpine School District’s Oak Canyon Junior High; Sam Beeson, an American Fork resident and a teacher at American Fork High School; Reed Hodson, a Highland resident and former principal of Highland Elementary; Joseph Jensen, an American Fork resident and the school district’s director of Admin Development; and Kevin Thomas, a Cedar Hills resident and the school district’s HR director.