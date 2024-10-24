The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 24, 1929, as a sell-off in the stock market precipitated a crash that took years to recover from.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 24, 1929, a massive sell-off at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange led to chaos as stockbrokers couldn’t keep up with trade requests.

Though the market recovered some losses by the end of the day, “Black Thursday” marked the beginning of the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

It took about 25 years, historians say, for the U.S. economy to recover.

People gather on the sub-treasury building steps across from the New York Stock Exchange in New York on "Black Thursday," Oct. 24, 1929. Thousands of investors lost their savings in the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history on Oct. 29, 1929, after a five-day frenzy of heavy trading. Too much speculation with borrowed money had inflated market values unrealistically. Huge buying orders, hastily erected by powerful financial interest, finally checked the most frantic sell-off experienced by the securities markets. The Great Depression followed thereafter. | Associated Press

The Great Crash is mostly associated with Oct. 24, called Black Thursday, the day of the largest sell-off of shares in U.S. history, and Oct. 29, called Black Tuesday, when investors traded some 16 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange in a single day.

In many ways, Americans never saw this coming.

The headline in the Deseret News that day read: “Bankers decide market plunge holds no danger; Hurried meeting of finance leaders finds all house in good shape; panic halted”

From Oct. 25: “Big banks post resources to save exchange from disaster”

From Oct. 28: “Bankers again enter market but fail to halt decline”

From Oct. 29: “Stock exchange sets record as drop continues: Big banks slash margins in half in battle to curb selling; crash is practically universal”

Then from Oct. 30: “U.S. business outlook grows brighter as stock mark recovers”

The crash, which came a month after a similar crash in the London Stock Exchange, signaled the beginning of the Great Depression.

