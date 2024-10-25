The sports cover of the Deseret News on Oct. 26, 1986, the day after the New York Mets won Game 6 in the '86 the World Series.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

The Boston Red Sox looked so close to overcoming a fabled World Series curse. Then disaster struck.

On Oct. 25, 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 to force a seventh game.

While the Red Sox as a team melted down over the game’s final three innings, the game-winning run scored on Boston first baseman Bill Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s slow grounder.

The Mets went on to win Game 7 and the Series, and all most fans remember was Buckner’s boot.

Native Utahn Bruce Hurst was a key figure in the 1986 Series, and the Red Sox lefty was likely just one out away from being named the World Series MVP.

Hurst, a St. George legend, had tossed a four-hitter at the Mets in Game 1 to give the Red Sox the Series lead. The Red Sox roughed up Mets ace Dwight Gooden 9-3 in Game 2, and it looked like Boston was in control.

But the Mets rallied for 7-2 and 6-1 wins in the next two games at Fenway Park to even the series.

Hurst was called on to take the mound in Game 5, and battled Gooden for nine full innings, something unheard of today. Hurst held the Mets scoreless through 7, but he struck out Lenny Dykstra to end the 4-2 game and put the Red Sox on the doorstep of the title.

In Game 6, the Red Sox, behind Roger Clemens, led 3-2 going into the eighth inning, but the Mets tied the game up.

In the 10th inning, the Red Sox scored a pair of runs to take the lead, and got the first two Mets out in the bottom half of the inning.

It looked like the Red Sox would get the title. The Shea Stadium scoreboard even briefly displayed the message: “Congratulations Boston Red Sox, 1986 World Champions.”

But the Mets rallied, taking the win on Mookie Wilson’s grounder that went through Buckner’s legs.

Game 7 was delayed a day due to rain, so Hurst took the mound for the Red Sox in the deciding contest, and he held the Mets scoreless through five innings. He was lifted in the sixth inning after running out of gas, as New York scored eight runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to put the game away.

For years, Boston fans were livid with Buckner, who died in 2019 in Boise, Idaho, after a battle with Lewy body dementia. He was a standout ballplayer who started his pro career with the Ogden Dodgers back in the 1960s. A former All-Star, he had recorded 2,700 hits during his 22-year career, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Red Sox.

The 1986 World Series meant so much for the Red Sox organization, which had not won a Series title since trading away Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in the early 1900s.

For every losing team, though, there is a winning team. The Mets roster included former BYU pitcher Rick Aguilera, who won the pivotal Game 6 against the Red Sox and also won a World Series with the Minnesota Twins in 1991.

And for the record, in 2004, the Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in four games.

In this Oct. 27, 1986, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Bruce Hurst pitches against the New York Mets during first-inning action in the seventh game of the baseball World Series at New York's Shea Stadium. | Peter Southwick, Associated Press

In this Oct. 25, 1986, file photo, Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner misplays the ball during Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Mets. | Boston Globe, Stan Grossfeld) NO SALES, MAGS OUT, INTERNET OUT. -BOS BOSTON HERALD OUT, QUINCY OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT, Associated Press