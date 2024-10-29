On Oct. 29, 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 29, 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.

In September, Congress, under direction from President Franklin Roosevelt, had passed the Selective Training and Service Act. It organized the first peacetime draft in American history. The world was at war with Germany. America practiced isolationism for another year until it was forced into the conflict by Japan with the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

In all, there were seven mass registration dates for World War II. More than 45 million men registered for the draft and over 10 million men were inducted into service between the years 1940 and 1946.

As history records, serial No. 158 was the first number called in the first national lottery. Lyle Frank Rubash was one of two men with the number 158 in McHenry County, Illinois. because there were two local draft boards within the county.

Thinking about the impact of war on American lives in retrospect, these were sobering times for American families, for young men and for the nation’s leaders. The Deseret News and other news organizations followed the actions in Washington with great interest.

The draft lottery would be used for the next 21 years. Today, U.S. young men are required to register with the Selective Service System. For many Americans, the only draft lottery we think about is the NBA draft lottery.

Here are stories about the first military draft lottery and serving in the military:

“Should military draft continue to lie dormant in peacetime?”

“Winds of past war bring memories of a brave young man”

“Opinion: Volunteer armed forces protect American freedom valiantly”

“Utah officers perform double duty in military”

“Perspective: Women don’t belong in the draft”

“Opinion: Are we on the brink of World War III?”

“Why finding people willing and qualified to fight for our country is not easy”

“Guard has long history of service”

“WWII Ghost Army veterans receive long-awaited Congressional Gold Medal”