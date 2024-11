It’s another busy month in Utah.

Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community going on in November. It’s broken down by type of event of activity throughout the month.

Utah markets, festivals and activities in November

Nov. 1, 2, 9, 16, 23, 29, 30 — Utah Cow Cuddle | The Big Red Barn, Spanish Fork

Nov. 1 — Celebration of Life “Day of the Dead” | West Jordan

Nov. 1 — Dia de los Muertos “Day Of The Dead” Cultural Celebration & DJ Dance Party | Salt Lake City

Nov. 1 — 2024 Dia de los Muertos at Millcreek Common | Millcreek Common, Millcreek

Nov. 1 — Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common | Millcreek Common, Millcreek

Nov. 1 — Día de los Muertos in Park City | Park City

Nov. 1-3 — Moab Folk Festival | Moab

Nov. 1-3 — Frightmares at Lagoon | Lagoon Amusement Park, Farmington

Nov. 2 — 2024 Día de Los Muertos | Utah Cultural Celebration Center, West Valley City

Nov. 2 — Diwali Festival of Lights celebration | Krishna Temple, Salt Lake City

Nov. 2 — 2024 Fall Orchid Show | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City

Nov. 2-3 — Crossroads Fall Fest | The Shops at South Town, Sandy

Nov. 2 — One Last Crush - Annual Apple Pressing at Scion Cider | Scion Cider Bar, Salt Lake City

Nov. 5-7 — “The Nutcracker” | Covey Center for the Arts, Provo

Nov. 7-10 — Disney on Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” | Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Nov. 8 — USA Women’s Hockey rivalry series vs. Canada | Maverik Center, West Valley City

Nov. 8 — Ogden Ski Swap | Golden Spike Event Center, Ogden

Nov. 9 — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Utah Whistlestop Tour | Wheeler Farm, Murray

Nov. 9 — 2024 Illuminate: Light Art + Tech Festival |

Nov. 11 — Orchard Holiday Lighting Event | The Orchard, University Place, Orem

Nov. 11 — Murray Family Night Concert Series | Senior Recreation Center, Murray

Utah concerts and shows in November

Nov. 2 — Sabrina Carpenter | Delta Center

Nov. 2 — Iliza: The Get Ready Tour | Eccles Theater

Nov. 3 — Ana Gabriel | Delta Center

Nov. 3 — Bely y Beto | Eccles Theater

Nov. 12-Dec.1 — Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert | Eccles Theater

Nov. 13 — Postmodern Jukebox | Eccles Theater

Nov. 14 — Jeff Arcuri | Eccles Theater

Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Nov. 15 — Mat and Savanna Shaw | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Nov. 15 — Wild Kratts Live 2.0 | Eccles Theater

Nov. 16 — Joe Bonamassa | Eccles Theater

Nov. 16 — Alan Jackson | Delta Center

Nov. 16 — Ramon Ayala | Maverik Center

Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Nov. 19 — The Black Crowes | Eccles Theater

Nov. 20 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra | Delta Center

Nov. 29-30 — Gentri | Eccles Theater

Utah theater productions in November

Nov. 1-30 — “Christmas Carol Part 2″ | The Off Broadway Theatre, Draper

Nov. 1 — USU Wind Orchestra | Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall, Logan

Nov. 7-9 — “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert | Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City

Utah museum exhibitions and specials

Nov. 1-30 — “Orcas: Our Shared Future” exhibit | Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake City.

Nov. 8-30 — Aquarium Lantern Festival | Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Draper

Utah Hockey Club November schedule

Nov. 2 — Utah Hockey at Golden Knights | 8 p.m.

Nov. 5 — Utah Hockey at Jets | 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 — Utah Hockey at Blues | 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — Utah Hockey at Predators | 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 — Utah Hockey vs. Hurricanes at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — Utah Hockey vs. Golden Knights at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 — Utah Hockey vs. Capitals | 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 — Utah Hockey at Bruins | 5 p.m.

Nov. 23 — Utah Hockey at Penguins | 5 p.m.

Nov. 24 — Utah Hockey at Maple Leafs | 5 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Utah Hockey at Canadiens | 5 p.m.

Nov. 29 — Utah Hockey vs. Oilers | 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 — Utah Hockey at Golden Knights | 8 p.m.

Utah Jazz November schedule

Nov. 2 — Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets | 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 — Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 — Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks | 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs | 3 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks | 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings | 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 — Utah Jazz at LA Clippers | 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 — Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 — Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs | 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 — Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks at home | 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 — Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks at home | 7:30 p.m.

Utah Royals November schedule

Nov. 1 — Utah Royals at NY/NJ Gotham FC | 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake November schedule

Nov. 2 — Real Salt Lake at Minnesota | 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — Real Salt Lake

Brigham Young University sports in November

Nov. 1 — men’s tenns at Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge | 8 a.m.

Nov. 1 — men’s and women’s cross country Big 12 Championships | 9 a.m.

Nov. 2 — women’s soccer vs. Oklahoma State at Big 12 Soccer Championship | 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 2 — women’s volleyball vs. Arizona at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — women’s and men’s swimming and diving | 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 — men’s basketball vs. Central Arkansas at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 — women’s soccer Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship | TBA

Nov. 6 — women’s basketball vs. Idaho at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 — men’s and women’s tennis at ITA National Fall Championships

Nov. 8 — men’s basketball vs. UC Riverside at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — women’s volleyball at Utah | 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — baseball at San Diego State | 12 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s soccer Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship | TBA

Nov. 9 — women’s basketball vs. Wyoming at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 — football at Utah | 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 13 — women’s basketball vs. Colorado State at home | 11 a.m.

Nov. 13 — men’s basketball vs. Queens at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s volleyball at UCF | 5 p.m.

Nov. 15 — women’s and men’s cross country NCAA Mountain Regional | TBA

Nov. 16 — football vs. Kansas at home | TBA

Nov. 16 — women’s volleyball at Houston | 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — women’s basketball at Idaho State | 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — men’s basketball vs. Idaho at home | TBA

Nov. 19 — women’s tennis NCAA Championships - Individual | TBA

Nov. 19 — women’s basketball vs. McNeese at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving Texas Invite | TBA

Nov. 21 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving SMU Invite | TBA

Nov. 21 — women’s volleyball vs. Cincinnati at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s and men’s cross country NCAA Championships | TBA

Nov. 23 — football at Arizona State | TBA

Nov. 23 — women’s volleyball vs. West Virginia at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s basketball vs. Northern Colorado | 3 p.m.

Nov. 23 — men’s basketball vs. Mississippi Valley at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — women’s volleyball at Kansas | 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — men’s basketball vs. Ole Miss at Rady Children’s Invitational | 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — women’s basketball vs. Rice at Cancun Challenge | 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 — men’s basketball vs. Purdue or NC State at Rady Children’s Invitational | 1:30 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Nov. 29 — women’s volleyball at Kansas State | 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 — women’s basketball vs. Iowa at Cancun Challenge | 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 — football vs. Houston at home | TBA

University of Utah sports in November

Nov. 1 — women’s tennis at San Diego | TBA

Nov. 1 — cross country Big 12 Championships | 9 a.m.

Nov. 1 — women’s and men’s swimming and diving vs. UNLV at home | 3 p.m.

Nov. 1 — women’s tennis at San Diego | TBA

Nov. 2 — women’s volleyball vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m.

Nov. 3 — women’s tennis at San Diego | TBA

Nov. 4 — women’s basketball vs. SUU at home | 11 a.m.

Nov. 4 — men’s basketball vs. Alcorn State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 — women’s volleyball at Colorado | 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 — men’s tennis Sectional Championships

Nov. 7 — women’s tennis at UNLV

Nov. 7 — women’s basketball vs. Weber State at home | 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 — men’s basketball vs. Central Arkansas at home | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — women’s tennis ITA Conference Masters

Nov. 8 — men’s tennis Sectional Championships

Nov. 8 — women’s volleyball vs. BYU at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s tennis ITA Conference Masters

Nov. 9 — men’s tennis Sectional Championships

Nov. 9 — football vs. BYU | 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 10 — women’s tennis ITA Conference Masters

Nov. 10 — men’s tennis Sectional Championships

Nov. 12 — men’s basketball vs. Queens at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s basketball at Northwestern | 5 p.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s volleyball at Houston | 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — men’s and women’s swimming and diving - Texas Diving Invitational

Nov. 15 — cross country NCAA Mountain Regionals

Nov. 16 — men’s and women’s swimming and diving - Texas Diving Invitational

Nov. 16 — football at Colorado | TBA

Nov. 16 — women’s volleyball at Central Florida | 1 p.m.

Nov. 17 — men’s and women’s swimming and diving - Texas Diving Invitational

Nov. 17 — men’s basketball at Mississippi State | 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 — women’s basketball vs. McNeese at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 — men’s tennis NCAA Individual Championships

Nov. 19 — women’s tennis ITA Fall National Championships

Nov. 20 — men’s tennis NCAA Individual Championships

Nov. 20 — women’s tennis ITA Fall National Championships

Nov. 20 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving Texas A&M Invitational

Nov. 20 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving CMU Invitational

Nov. 21 — men’s tennis NCAA Individual Championships

Nov. 21 — women’s tennis ITA Fall National Championships

Nov. 21 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving Texas A&M Invitational

Nov. 21 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving CMU Invitational

Nov. 21 — women’s volleyball vs. West Virginia at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — men’s tennis NCAA Individual Championships

Nov. 22 — women’s tennis ITA Fall National Championships

Nov. 22 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving Texas A&M Invitational

Nov. 22 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving CMU Invitational

Nov. 22 — men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech at home | 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — women’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 — football vs. Iowa State | TBA

Nov. 23 — cross country NCAA Championships | 8:20 a.m.

Nov. 23 — men’s tennis NCAA Individual Championships

Nov. 23 — women’s tennis ITA Fall National Championships

Nov. 23 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving Texas A&M Invitational

Nov. 23 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving CMU Invitational

Nov. 24 — men’s tennis NCAA Individual Championships

Nov. 24 — women’s tennis ITA Fall National Championships

Nov. 24 — women’s volleyball vs. Cincinnati at home | 12 p.m.

Nov. 24 — women’s basketball vs. Montana State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — men’s basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — volleyball at Iowa State | 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 — women’s basketball vs. Mississippi State - Cayman Island Classic | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 — football at UCF | 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 — men’s basketball vs. Eastern Washington at home | 3 p.m.

Nov. 30 — women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame - Cayman Island Classic | 4 p.m.

Utah State University sports in November

Nov. 1 — men’s tennis Utah Invitational

Nov. 1 — cross country - Mountain West Championships

Nov. 2 — men’s tennis Utah Invitational

Nov. 3 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 4 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 4 — women’s basketball vs. Kansas City at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 5 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 6 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 6 — men’s basketball vs. Alcorn State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 — men’s tennis - ITA Conference Masters Championships

Nov. 7 — women’s volleyball at Air Force | 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 8 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 8 — men’s tennis - ITA Conference Masters Championships

Nov. 8 — women’s basketball vs. CSUN at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — men’s tennis - ITA Conference Masters Championships

Nov. 9 — women’s soccer - Mountain West Tournament

Nov. 9 — football at Washington State | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s volleyball at New Mexico | 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 — men’s basketball vs. Charlotte at home | 2 p.m..

Nov. 10 — men’s tennis - ITA Conference Masters Championships

Nov. 13 — men’s basketball vs. Westminster | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s basketball vs. Cal State Bakersfield at home | 11 a.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s volleyball vs. UNLV at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — cross country - NCAA Mountain Regionals

Nov. 16 — football vs. Hawai’i at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — women’s volleyball vs. San Diego State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 — women’s basketball at Northern Colorado | 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 — men’s basketball vs. Montana at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 — women’s basketball at Colorado | 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 — women’s volleyball at Wyoming | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — men’s basketball vs. Iowa | 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 — cross country - NCAA National Championships

Nov. 23 — women’s volleyball at Colorado State | 12 p.m.

Nov. 23 — football vs. San Diego State | 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 — women’s basketball at Omaha | 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — women’s volleyball - Mountain West Championship

Nov. 28 — women’s volleyball - Mountain West Championship

Nov. 28 — men’s basketball vs. St. Bonaventure | 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 — women’s volleyball - Mountain West Championship

Nov. 29 — men’s basketball vs. Northern Iowa or North Texas | 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 — football at Colorado State | 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 — women’s basketball vs. Ohio State | 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 — women’s volleyball - Mountain West Championship

Nov. 30 — women’s basketball vs. Stetson | 11 a.m.

Weber State University sports in November

Nov. 1 — men’s and women’s cross country | 11 a.m., 12 p.m.

Nov. 2 — football at Northern Arizona | 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 — women’s volleyball at Montana | 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 — women’s basketball vs. Park Gilbert at home | 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 — men’s basketball vs. Northwest Indian College at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 — women’s basketball at U of U | 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — women’s tennis - Colorado Cup

Nov. 8 — women’s volleyball vs. Idaho State at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — men’s basketball at Oregon State | 8 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s tennis - Colorado Cup

Nov. 9 — football vs. Idaho State at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 — women’s tennis - Colorado Cup

Nov. 12 — women’s basketball vs. San Diego at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 — men’s basketball at Nevada | 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s volleyball vs. Northern Arizona at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — men’s and women’s cross country - NCAA Mountain Regionals

Nov. 16 — women’s volleyball vs. Northern Colorado at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — football at Idaho | 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 — women’s basketball at Utah Tech | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 — men’s basketball at Hawaii | 8 p.m.

Nov. 21 — women’s volleyball at Portland State | 8 p.m.

Nov. 22 — men’s basketball vs. UC Irvine at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — women’s basketball at Nevada | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s and men’s cross country NCAA Championships

Nov. 23 — football vs. Cal Poly at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s volleyball at Sacramento State | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 — women’s basketball at Boise State | 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 — men’s basketball vs. Justice College at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — women’s volleyball - Big Sky Tournament

Nov. 28 — women’s volleyball - Big Sky Tournament

Nov. 29 — women’s volleyball - Big Sky Tournament

Nov. 29 — men’s basketball at Bowling Green | 11 a.m.

Nov. 30 — men’s basketball vs. Pepperdine or New Mexico State

Utah Valley University sports in November

Nov. 1 — cross country - WAC Championships | women 10 a.m., men 10:45 a.m.

Nov. 1 — wrestling at Stanford | 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 — wrestling at Menlo Invite | 10 a.m.

Nov. 2 — volleyball at Utah Tech | 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 — men’s soccer at California Baptist | 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 — men’s basketball vs. Western Colorado at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 — women’s soccer - WAC Tournament | 3 p.m.

Nov. 6 — women’s basketball vs. Kansas City at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 — volleyball at Abilene Christian | 5 p.m.

Nov. 8 — wrestling at Nebraska | 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — volleyball at UT Arlington | 10 a.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s soccer - WAC Tournament | 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 — men’s basketball vs. UTEP at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s basketball at Kennesaw State | 5 p.m.

Nov. 10 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 11 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 12 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 13 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 13 — women’s basketball vs. Park University at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 14 — men’s basketball at North Dakota | 11 a.m.

Nov. 14 — volleyball vs. Tarleton State at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 15 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 15 — cross country at NCAA Mountain Regionals

Nov. 15 — wrestling vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — men’s soccer - WAC Tournament

Nov. 16 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 16 — volleyball vs. SUU at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — women’s basketball vs. CSU Bakersfield at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 21 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 21 — volleyball - Western Athletic Conference

Nov. 22 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 22 — volleyball - Western Athletic Conference

Nov. 22 — women’s basketball vs. Loyola Marymount at home | 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 — men’s basketball at Murray State | 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 23 — cross country - NCAA Championships

Nov. 23 — volleyball - Western Athletic Conference

Nov. 23 — wrestling at Presbyterian, Duke | 8 a.m., 10 a.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s basketball vs. Bethesda at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 24 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 26 — men’s basketball vs. West Georgia - Samford Thanksgiving Invitational | 2 p.m.

Nov. 27 — men’s basketball at Samford | 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — men’s basketball vs. North Dakota State - Samford Thanksgiving Invitational | TBA

Nov. 29 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 29 — women’s basketball vs. Alabama A&M | 5 p.m.

Nov. 30 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 30 — women’s basketball vs. Omaha | 3 p.m.

Southern Utah University sports in November

Nov. 1 — men’s and women’s cross country - WAC Championships

Nov. 2 — women’s volleyball vs. Seattle University at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — football at Abilene Christian University | 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 — women’s basketball at U of U | 11 a.m.

Nov. 4 — men’s basketball vs. Western New Mexico University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 — women’s volleyball at Tarleton State University | 5 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s volleyball at Abilene Christian University | 10 a.m.

Nov. 9 — football vs. University of North Alabama at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 — women’s basketball at Jacksonville State University | 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — men’s basketball vs. Florida International University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 — men’s basketball vs. Bethesda University of California at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 — women’s basketball at Fresno State | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — women’s volleyball vs. UT Arlington at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — women’s and men’s cross country at Mountain Regionals

Nov. 16 — women’s volleyball at Utah Valley University | 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — women’s basketball vs. University of Idaho | 2 p.m.

Nov. 16 — football at University of Central Arkansas | 3 p.m.

Nov. 16 — men’s basketball vs. University of Nebraska Omaha at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 — men’s basketball at Loyola University of Chicago | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 — women’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — women’s basketball vs. Bethesda University of California at home | 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — men’s basketball at University of San Diego | 8 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s and men’s cross country - NCAA National Championships

Nov. 23 — football vs. Utah Tech at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — men’s basketball vs. University of Idaho | 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 — men’s basketball at UCLA | 8 p.m.

Nov. 29 — women’s basketball vs. University of Portland - Nugget Classic | 4 p.m.

Nov. 30 — women’s basketball vs. University of Nevada - Nugget Classic | 2 p.m.

Nov. 30 — men’s basketball vs. CSU Bakersfield | 6:30 p.m.

Utah Tech University sports in November

Nov. 1 — women’s swimming vs. Utah Tech Trailblazer Time Trials

Nov. 1 — men’s and women’s cross country - WAC Championships

Nov. 2 — women’s swimming vs. Utah Tech Trailblazer Time Trials

Nov. 2 — football vs. Central Arkansas at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 — women’s volleyball vs. UVU at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 — men’s soccer vs. UNLV at home | 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 — women’s soccer vs. Seattle University - WAC Tournament | 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 — women’s basketball vs. Northern New Mexico | 11 a.m.

Nov. 4 — men’s basketball at Oregon State | 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 — women’s volleyball at Grand Canyon | 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 — women’s basketball at New Mexico State | 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — women’s tennis at UNLV Watanabe Classic

Nov. 9 — women’s tennis at UNLV Watanabe Classic

Nov. 9 — women’s volleyball at California Baptist | 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 — men’s basketball vs. New Mexico State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 — women’s tennis at UNLV Watanabe Classic

Nov. 10 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 11 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 12 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 13 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 13 — women’s basketball vs. Stonehill College at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 13 — men’s basketball vs. Bethesda at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 14 — women’s volleyball at Seattle University | 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 15 — men’s and women’s cross country - NCAA West Regional Championships

Nov. 15 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 16 — men’s soccer - WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament

Nov. 16 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 16 — women’s volleyball vs. UT Arlington at home | 10 a.m.

Nov. 16 — football vs. West Georgia at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 16 — men’s basketball at Wyoming | 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — women’s basketball vs. Weber State at home | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 21 — men’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 21 — women’s volleyball - WAC Tournament

Nov. 21 — women’s swimming vs. Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Day

Nov. 21 — women’s basketball at Houston Christian | 5 p.m.

Nov. 22 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 22 — women’s swimming vs. Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Day

Nov. 22 — women’s volleyball - WAC Tournament

Nov. 22 — men’s basketball at Utah | 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 23 — men’s and women’s cross country - NCAA Championships

Nov. 23 — women’s swimming vs. Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Day

Nov. 23 — women’s basketball at McNeese State | 12 p.m.

Nov. 23 — football at Southern Utah | 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — women’s volleyball - WAC Tournament

Nov. 24 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 24 — men’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 24 — men’s basketball vs. CSUN | 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 — men’s basketball at Montana | 5:45 p.m.

Nov. 26 — men’s basketball vs. Denver - Stew Morrill Classic | 2 p.m.

Nov. 27 — women’s basketball vs. Colorado at home | 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 30 — women’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 30 — men’s soccer - NCAA Tournament

Nov. 30 — football - NCAA Division FCS Playoffs

Nov. 30 — women’s basketball vs. Westcliff at home | 2 p.m.

Nov. 30 — men’s basketball at Portland State | 6 p.m.

Other Utah sporting events in November