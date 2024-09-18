Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta. TSO will perform at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20. Robb Cohen, Invision via Associated Press
Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

Venues across Utah are wrapping up their summer concert lineups, and entertainment is shifting indoors.

Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of big shows to watch out for this fall and winter.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Delta Center

  • Sept. 27-29 — Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey
  • Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex
  • Oct. 6 — Christian Nodal
  • Oct. 13 — Korn
  • Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden
  • Nov. 2 — Sabrina Carpenter
  • Nov. 3 — Ana Gabriel
  • Nov. 16 — Alan Jackson
  • Nov. 20 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
  • Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan

Shows announced for next year (so far):

  • Jan. 25 — Justin Timberlake
Related
Utah musicians on the dangers of playing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
‘I’d do this in a Hazmat suit’: What Trans-Siberian Orchestra means to this musician
Aerosmith cancels tour and announces retirement due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury. Here’s what to know about refunds

Eccles Theater

  • Sept. 26-28 — Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert
  • Sept. 27 — Celtic Thunder
  • Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce
  • Oct. 16 — Andre 3000
  • Oct. 17 — Silvestre Dangond
  • Oct. 19 — Brincos Dieras
  • Oct. 23-27 — Jim Gaffigan
Related
Jim Gaffigan: The King of Clean
Q&A: Jim Gaffigan isn’t sure how to pronounce ‘Vivint.’ He’s coming to Utah anyway
  • Oct. 30 — The The
  • Nov. 2 — Iliza: The Get Ready Tour
  • Nov. 3 — Bely y Beto
  • Nov. 12-Dec.1 — Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert
  • Nov. 13 — Postmodern Jukebox
Related
Postmodern Jukebox would like to thank Motown, the Detroit Lions and Nickelback
  • Nov. 14 — Jeff Arcuri
  • Nov. 15 — Wild Kratts Live 2.0
  • Nov. 16 — Joe Bonamassa
Related
Blues guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa is coming to Utah, but it might not be the show you think it is
  • Nov. 19 — The Black Crowes
  • Nov. 29-30 — Gentri
  • Dec. 2 — Jenny Oaks Baker
Related
How leaving the National Symphony 12 years ago has blessed Jenny Oaks Baker and her musical family
  • Dec. 5-7 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas
  • Dec. 8 — Leslie Odom, Jr.
  • Dec. 13 — God is a Scottish Drag Queen
  • Dec. 16-17 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
  • Dec. 18-19 — Derek Hough
Related
Derek Hough continues tour with wife Haley Erbert after her recovery
4 months after emergency craniectomy, Hayley Erbert makes emotional return to dancing with husband Derek Hough
Related
12 questions with Utah’s viral daddy-daughter duo
The story behind Utah’s viral daddy-daughter singing duo
  • Dec. 26 — A Magical Cirque Christmas
  • Dec. 27-29 — Shrek the Musical

Shows scheduled for next year, (so far):

  • Jan. 18 — Encore: A Broadway Review
  • Jan. 28 — An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
  • Feb. 6 — Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock
  • Feb. 17 — David Gray
  • Feb. 8 — Guster
  • June 4 — Ninja Kidz Live

Maverik Center

  • Sept. 21 — Los Tigres del Norte
  • Sept. 23 — Gold Over America
  • Oct. 17 — Zach Williams
  • Oct. 18 — Gabriel Iglesias
  • Nov. 16 — Ramon Ayala

Shows scheduled for next year (so far):

  • Jan. 17 — Sebastian Maniscalco
  • March 4 — Dream Theater
  • March 8 — Heart
Related
'I'm in it for love,' says Ann Wilson of Heart

Red Butte Garden Concert Series

Below are the remaining shows for the Red Butte Garden concert series:

  • Sept. 18 — Crowded House
  • Sept. 24 — Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Redwest Festival

A new country music festival is coming to Utah — and bringing some big names along with it.

View Comments

The three-day festival, called Redwest, has partnered with the organizers and producers behind Stagecoach and Coachella to bring artists like Oliver Anthony — who last year went viral with “Rich Men North of Richmond” — and Colter Wall, whose western-style music can be heard in the series “Yellowstone,” to Salt Lake City in October, the Deseret News reported.

The festival runs from Oct. 4 through 6 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. For more information about tickets and the lineup, visit the Deseret News.

Sandy Amphitheater

  • Sept. 21 — Stephen Sanchez
  • Sept. 25 — Wynonna Judd
Related
After onstage drama, Jane’s Addiction cancels tour — including a stop in Utah

Tuacahn Amphitheatre

  • Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA
  • Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton
  • Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival
  • Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band
  • Nov. 9 — Gary Allan
  • Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project
  • Nov. 15 — Mat and Savanna Shaw
  • Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
Related
When Ryan Hamilton was hit by a bus, he wanted it to be a tragedy. But really, it’s a comedy

Union Event Center

  • Sept. 21 — Beabadoobee
  • Sept. 22 — Bob the Drag Queen
  • Sept. 28 — Descendents
  • Oct. 1 — Niki
  • Oct. 3 — Faye Webster
  • Oct. 4 — Lovelytheband and Mod Sun
  • Oct. 5 — Atmosphere
  • Oct. 8 — Judah and the Lion
  • Oct. 9 — Dropkick Murphys
  • Oct. 13 — Valley
  • Oct. 14 — Alec Benjamin
  • Oct. 17 — Neck Deep
  • Oct. 18 — The Sisters of Mercy
  • Oct. 20 — Dan and Phil
  • Oct. 22 — Nothing But Thieves
  • Oct. 24 — Midland
  • Oct. 26 — The Moss
  • Oct. 28 — Yoke Lore
  • Dec. 4 — Destroy Lonely

Shows announced for next year (so far):

  • Jan. 11 — Thee Sacred Souls
  • Feb. 24 — Hippo Campus
  • March 29 — Role Model
  • April 2 — Refused
  • April 4 — Russell Dickerson
  • June 6 — OMD (rescheduled)
Related
Watch: Country singer surprises Utah teen with a brand-new car

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

  • Sept. 20 — Dan + Shay
  • Sept. 25 — Pitbull, with special guest T-Pain
  • Sept. 26 — ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Oct. 5 — Breaking Benjamin and Staind, with special guest Daughtry
  • Oct. 11-12 — Imagine Dragons
  • Oct. 18 — Porter Robinson

Shows announced for next year (so far):

  • Sept. 20 — Thomas Rhett
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.