Venues across Utah are wrapping up their summer concert lineups, and entertainment is shifting indoors.
Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of big shows to watch out for this fall and winter.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.
Delta Center
- Sept. 27-29 — Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey
- Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex
- Oct. 6 — Christian Nodal
- Oct. 13 — Korn
- Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden
- Nov. 2 — Sabrina Carpenter
- Nov. 3 — Ana Gabriel
- Nov. 16 — Alan Jackson
- Nov. 20 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan
Shows announced for next year (so far):
- Jan. 25 — Justin Timberlake
Eccles Theater
- Sept. 26-28 — Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert
- Sept. 27 — Celtic Thunder
- Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce
- Oct. 16 — Andre 3000
- Oct. 17 — Silvestre Dangond
- Oct. 19 — Brincos Dieras
- Oct. 23-27 — Jim Gaffigan
- Oct. 30 — The The
- Nov. 2 — Iliza: The Get Ready Tour
- Nov. 3 — Bely y Beto
- Nov. 12-Dec.1 — Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert
- Nov. 13 — Postmodern Jukebox
- Nov. 14 — Jeff Arcuri
- Nov. 15 — Wild Kratts Live 2.0
- Nov. 16 — Joe Bonamassa
- Nov. 19 — The Black Crowes
- Nov. 29-30 — Gentri
- Dec. 2 — Jenny Oaks Baker
- Dec. 5-7 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas
- Dec. 8 — Leslie Odom, Jr.
- Dec. 13 — God is a Scottish Drag Queen
- Dec. 16-17 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
- Dec. 18-19 — Derek Hough
- Dec. 20 — Mat and Savanna Shaw.
- Dec. 26 — A Magical Cirque Christmas
- Dec. 27-29 — Shrek the Musical
Shows scheduled for next year, (so far):
- Jan. 18 — Encore: A Broadway Review
- Jan. 28 — An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
- Feb. 6 — Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock
- Feb. 17 — David Gray
- Feb. 8 — Guster
- June 4 — Ninja Kidz Live
Maverik Center
- Sept. 21 — Los Tigres del Norte
- Sept. 23 — Gold Over America
- Oct. 17 — Zach Williams
- Oct. 18 — Gabriel Iglesias
- Nov. 16 — Ramon Ayala
Shows scheduled for next year (so far):
- Jan. 17 — Sebastian Maniscalco
- March 4 — Dream Theater
- March 8 — Heart
Red Butte Garden Concert Series
Below are the remaining shows for the Red Butte Garden concert series:
- Sept. 18 — Crowded House
- Sept. 24 — Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Redwest Festival
A new country music festival is coming to Utah — and bringing some big names along with it.
The three-day festival, called Redwest, has partnered with the organizers and producers behind Stagecoach and Coachella to bring artists like Oliver Anthony — who last year went viral with “Rich Men North of Richmond” — and Colter Wall, whose western-style music can be heard in the series “Yellowstone,” to Salt Lake City in October, the Deseret News reported.
The festival runs from Oct. 4 through 6 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. For more information about tickets and the lineup, visit the Deseret News.
Sandy Amphitheater
- Sept. 21 — Stephen Sanchez
- Sept. 25 — Wynonna Judd
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA
- Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton
- Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival
- Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band
- Nov. 9 — Gary Allan
- Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project
- Nov. 15 — Mat and Savanna Shaw
- Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
Union Event Center
- Sept. 21 — Beabadoobee
- Sept. 22 — Bob the Drag Queen
- Sept. 28 — Descendents
- Oct. 1 — Niki
- Oct. 3 — Faye Webster
- Oct. 4 — Lovelytheband and Mod Sun
- Oct. 5 — Atmosphere
- Oct. 8 — Judah and the Lion
- Oct. 9 — Dropkick Murphys
- Oct. 13 — Valley
- Oct. 14 — Alec Benjamin
- Oct. 17 — Neck Deep
- Oct. 18 — The Sisters of Mercy
- Oct. 20 — Dan and Phil
- Oct. 22 — Nothing But Thieves
- Oct. 24 — Midland
- Oct. 26 — The Moss
- Oct. 28 — Yoke Lore
- Dec. 4 — Destroy Lonely
Shows announced for next year (so far):
- Jan. 11 — Thee Sacred Souls
- Feb. 24 — Hippo Campus
- March 29 — Role Model
- April 2 — Refused
- April 4 — Russell Dickerson
- June 6 — OMD (rescheduled)
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 20 — Dan + Shay
- Sept. 25 — Pitbull, with special guest T-Pain
- Sept. 26 — ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Oct. 5 — Breaking Benjamin and Staind, with special guest Daughtry
- Oct. 11-12 — Imagine Dragons
- Oct. 18 — Porter Robinson
Shows announced for next year (so far):
- Sept. 20 — Thomas Rhett