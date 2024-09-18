Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta. TSO will perform at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.

Venues across Utah are wrapping up their summer concert lineups, and entertainment is shifting indoors.

Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of big shows to watch out for this fall and winter.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Sept. 27-29 — Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey

Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex

Oct. 6 — Christian Nodal

Oct. 13 — Korn

Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden

Nov. 2 — Sabrina Carpenter

Nov. 3 — Ana Gabriel

Nov. 16 — Alan Jackson

Nov. 20 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan

Shows announced for next year (so far):

Jan. 25 — Justin Timberlake

Sept. 26-28 — Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert

Sept. 27 — Celtic Thunder

Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce

Oct. 16 — Andre 3000

Oct. 17 — Silvestre Dangond

Oct. 19 — Brincos Dieras

Oct. 23-27 — Jim Gaffigan

Oct. 30 — The The

Nov. 2 — Iliza: The Get Ready Tour

Nov. 3 — Bely y Beto

Nov. 12-Dec.1 — Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

Nov. 13 — Postmodern Jukebox

Nov. 14 — Jeff Arcuri

Nov. 15 — Wild Kratts Live 2.0

Nov. 16 — Joe Bonamassa

Nov. 19 — The Black Crowes

Nov. 29-30 — Gentri

Dec. 2 — Jenny Oaks Baker

Related How leaving the National Symphony 12 years ago has blessed Jenny Oaks Baker and her musical family

Dec. 5-7 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas

Dec. 8 — Leslie Odom, Jr.

Dec. 13 — God is a Scottish Drag Queen

Dec. 16-17 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Dec. 18-19 — Derek Hough

Related Derek Hough continues tour with wife Haley Erbert after her recovery

Dec. 20 — Mat and Savanna Shaw.

Dec. 26 — A Magical Cirque Christmas

Dec. 27-29 — Shrek the Musical

Shows scheduled for next year, (so far):

Jan. 18 — Encore: A Broadway Review

Jan. 28 — An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Feb. 6 — Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock

Feb. 17 — David Gray

Feb. 8 — Guster

June 4 — Ninja Kidz Live

Sept. 21 — Los Tigres del Norte

Sept. 23 — Gold Over America

Oct. 17 — Zach Williams

Oct. 18 — Gabriel Iglesias

Nov. 16 — Ramon Ayala

Shows scheduled for next year (so far):

Jan. 17 — Sebastian Maniscalco

March 4 — Dream Theater

March 8 — Heart

Below are the remaining shows for the Red Butte Garden concert series:

Sept. 18 — Crowded House

Sept. 24 — Rodrigo Y Gabriela

A new country music festival is coming to Utah — and bringing some big names along with it.

The three-day festival, called Redwest, has partnered with the organizers and producers behind Stagecoach and Coachella to bring artists like Oliver Anthony — who last year went viral with “Rich Men North of Richmond” — and Colter Wall, whose western-style music can be heard in the series “Yellowstone,” to Salt Lake City in October, the Deseret News reported.

The festival runs from Oct. 4 through 6 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. For more information about tickets and the lineup, visit the Deseret News.

Sept. 21 — Stephen Sanchez

Sept. 25 — Wynonna Judd

Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA

Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton

Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival

Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band

Nov. 9 — Gary Allan

Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project

Nov. 15 — Mat and Savanna Shaw

Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Sept. 21 — Beabadoobee

Sept. 22 — Bob the Drag Queen

Sept. 28 — Descendents

Oct. 1 — Niki

Oct. 3 — Faye Webster

Oct. 4 — Lovelytheband and Mod Sun

Oct. 5 — Atmosphere

Oct. 8 — Judah and the Lion

Oct. 9 — Dropkick Murphys

Oct. 13 — Valley

Oct. 14 — Alec Benjamin

Oct. 17 — Neck Deep

Oct. 18 — The Sisters of Mercy

Oct. 20 — Dan and Phil

Oct. 22 — Nothing But Thieves

Oct. 24 — Midland

Oct. 26 — The Moss

Oct. 28 — Yoke Lore

Dec. 4 — Destroy Lonely

Shows announced for next year (so far):

Jan. 11 — Thee Sacred Souls

Feb. 24 — Hippo Campus

March 29 — Role Model

April 2 — Refused

April 4 — Russell Dickerson

June 6 — OMD (rescheduled)

Sept. 20 — Dan + Shay

Sept. 25 — Pitbull, with special guest T-Pain

Sept. 26 — ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 5 — Breaking Benjamin and Staind, with special guest Daughtry

Oct. 11-12 — Imagine Dragons

Oct. 18 — Porter Robinson

Shows announced for next year (so far):