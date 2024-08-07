Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler plays to the crowd at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 22, 2003. Aerosmith announced that it’s cancelling the remainder of its “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” and permanently retiring from touring.

A major musical era has come to an end.

The rock band Aerosmith has announced that it’s cancelling the remainder of its “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” and permanently retiring from touring.

Aerosmith was scheduled to perform in Salt Lake City on Nov. 27 at the Delta Center as part of the tour.

According to Fox News, the tour, initially slated for 2023, was postponed last September after Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler sustained a vocal injury.

Per Fox News, Tyler revealed on Instagram around that time that during a performance he had “sustained vocal cord damage ... that led to subsequent bleeding.”

This injury resulted in the postponement of several tour dates while Tyler recovered.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days,” Tyler said in the Instagram post.

The damage turned out to be more significant than initially thought, resulting in a longer hiatus.

Aerosmith planned to resume the tour in 2024, but Tyler’s recovery has not progressed as hoped. In a statement posted to X, the band announced the cancellation of the tour due to Tyler’s ongoing health issues.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury,” the statement said. “We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.”

“Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” it continued. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

The statement also noted that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded. Those who bought tickets from third-party sellers should contact them for refund information, the band explained.