Given the Utes’ four-game losing skid, the fast-approaching “Big Game” has perhaps lost a bit of luster — but alums and fans from the University of Utah and Brigham Young University remain enthused about continuing their long tradition of battling local food insecurity.

This year’s annual collaborative food drive, dubbed “Tackling Hunger Together,” begins on Saturday, Nov. 2 — a week prior to the Nov. 9 Utah-BYU football game at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Ute-Cougar food drive then continues through “Friendsgiving” on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

There are several ways to participate in “Tackling Hunger Together”, according to the University of Utah’s Alumni page.

Utah Food Bank

A designated “Donation Page” has been established via the Utah Food Bank.

Smith’s locations

Nonperishable food in person donations can be made at the following Smith’s locations:

402 6th Ave., Salt Lake City.



455 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City.



876 E. 800 South, Salt Lake City.



922 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City.



3215 S. Valley Street, Salt Lake City, prior to the Nov. 9 Utah/BYU game.

Students collection

Students will be collecting monetary donations (cash and Venmo).

Tailgates

Students will be visiting tailgates prior to the Nov 9 Utah vs. BYU game and the Nov. 23 Utah vs. Iowa State game to collect monetary donations.

Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House

There will be a collection barrel at the Alumni House, 155 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City.

People bringing food donations at the Alumni House can win several prizes including, for enrolled University of Utah students, a $500 scholarship for the 2025 spring semester.

Visit University of Utah Alumni for contest details.

Neighborhood collections

Students will be collecting donations in neighborhoods surrounding the University of Utah. Flyers will be distributed door-to-door on Nov. 1213. Collections will happen the following week on Nov. 19-20.

Friendsgiving

The University of Utah’s Nov. 27 Friendsgiving event will mark the finale of the month-long initiative to combat hunger.

The school’s Friendsgiving will not only be a time for students, faculty, and alumni to gather and celebrate, but will also highlight the impact of the food drive through a presentation of the total donations and pounds of food collected, according to the Alumni Association.

The event will recognize “Tackling Hunger Together” participants and partners showcasing the collaborative effort — including the Utah Food Bank, Smith’s and representatives from BYU.

Food insecurity: A Utah reality

Even amid the college football fun ushering in the upcoming holiday season, many Utahns continue to wage daily battles against food insecurity.

The Utah Food Bank recently reported that many Utah families are struggling with rising living costs — particularly Gen Xers and baby boomers. Citing the 2024 Financial Literacy Survey, the Utah Food Bank noted that 13% of Americans — including many in Utah — don’t make enough money to cover basic needs. Many others are “barely staying afloat.”

For Utah’s Gen Xers (ages 44-59) and baby boomers (ages 60-78), the situation is even more complex, according to the Utah Food Bank.

Despite managing to cover their expenses, many are living paycheck to paycheck. Nearly half of baby boomers ages 60-64 report they’re just getting by — and half of Gen Xers say they’re struggling to make ends meet.

The financial stress stretches beyond bank accounts. Many living on fixed incomes are making daily choices between, say, paying for essential medication or putting food on the table.