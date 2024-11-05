Residents line up outside of the Salt Lake City Library to vote Tuesday evening.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson says she’s feeling “pretty comfortable” about her early lead as she seeks to retain her role over Utah’s most populated county.

Wilson led Republican challenger Erin Rider 59% to 42%, based on the initial results provided by the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office Tuesday night.

The results were based on about 300,000 votes that had been counted. The Salt Lake County Clerk's Office reported at 8 p.m. that it had about 75,000 ballots left to count.

"Of course, I'm pleased about the margin," she told KSL.com Tuesday night after the first results came in. "I feel really comfortable with that margin and pleased that the majority of residents in the county back me and are happy to support me."

Polls closed at 8 p.m., but the results were delayed a little more than two hours until everyone in the state who was in line at the time voted.

It's unclear when the final ballots will be counted. All results aren't official until the county's board of canvassers meets on Nov. 19 to certify the election.

Wilson took office in 2019, replacing Ben McAdams after he was elected to Congress. She helped oversee the county's operations through the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges before being reelected in 2020. She touts "historic investments" in addressing homelessness and affordable housing, as well as expanding open space and helping attract the 2024 Winter Olympics and Paralympics as part of her achievements.

She also received endorsements from mayors of nine different cities in the county, including Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, as well as several organizations.

Rider, a former law clerk on the Senate Finance Committee under Sen. Orrin Hatch, joined the race in early January, contending that the county had "fallen short" in addressing crime, homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. She ultimately landed endorsements from Gov. Spencer Cox and all four of the state's congressmen.

The two squared off in a debate last month, where they were split on their opinion of a proposed $507 million public safety bond also on the ballot. The bond would help the county pay for 812 new county jail beds, along with expanded mental health treatment options, a unit helping people who are leaving jail to "rejoin society," a new justice and accountability center, and a lower-security facility for low-level repeat offenders.

Wilson, who also participated in a bipartisan press conference advocating for the measure a few weeks after the debate, said it would reduce recidivism and save money in the long run because the county's aging infrastructure would have to be replaced eventually. Rider, on the other hand, called it a "taxpayer boondoggle" that would increase taxes but wouldn't solve issues with deferred maintenance on other county buildings.

The bond, however, is in a much tighter race. Votes against the bond led votes for it by a narrow 1,823-vote lead as of 10:15 p.m.

If approved, the bond will add $58.94 to the property tax collection for a resident with an average home value of $602,000.

Residents were far more supportive of the county's tax that goes toward zoos, arts and parks, which opened with nearly 80% in favor of retaining.

The election also comes at a transformative time in the county. Salt Lake City leaders voted in October to approve a partnership agreement with Smith Entertainment Group on a plan to remodel the Delta Center and reimagine the two blocks east of it. That agreement hinges on a few other agreements, including a lease agreement with Salt Lake County.

Wilson told KSL.com last week that the county still intends to request state funds tied to the massive project, which is why she doesn't believe a lease agreement will be reached until after the next legislative session. The election will determine who oversees those conversations.

Over half of the county's ballots had been processed before Election Day, but that didn't mean Tuesday wasn't uneventful. Long lines were reported in multiple cities across the Salt Lake Valley after sunset.

Counting was also briefly halted after a poll worker found a small amount of a white substance on a ballot being processed. A hazmat team responded to the Salt Lake County Government Center Tuesday afternoon to test the powder, but it was determined not to be harmful, Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Brandt Hancuff said.

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman added that the incident led to an evacuation for about an hour, but workers returned to processing ballots later in the afternoon without delaying the count.

"We take this very seriously," she said.

Other county races

A few other key county positions are also on the ballot, including a possible political shift in the Salt Lake County Council.

The Salt Lake County Council is in line for a shakeup regardless of what happens at the polls. Of the four seats up for grabs this November, only one current member — Dea Theodore — is on the ballot. Members Jim Bradley, David Alvord and Ann Granato did not seek reelection, meaning that at least a third of the County Council will be different beginning in 2025.

Republicans currently hold a slim 5-4 majority on the council.

At-Large C

Natalie Pinkney (D): 53.4%

(D): 53.4% Rachelle Morris (R): 46.6%

District 2

Carlos Moreno (R): 51.6%

(R): 51.6% Katie Olson (D): 48.4%

District 4

Ross Romero (D): 65.2%

(D): 65.2% Roger Livingston (R): 31.4%

(R): 31.4% Nolan Kruse (Utah Forward): 3.4%

District 6

Dea Theodore (R) — Incumbent: 50.1%

(R) — Incumbent: 50.1% Zach Robinson (D): 49.9%

Assessor

Joel Frost (D): 52.4%

(D): 52.4% Chris Stavros (R) — Incumbent: 47.7%

Recorder

Rashelle Hobbs (D) — Incumbent: 54%

(D) — Incumbent: 54% Richard Snelgrove (R): 46%

Surveyor

Kent Setterberg (D): 52.2%

(D): 52.2% Bradley Park (R): 47.9%

Treasurer

Sheila Srivastava (D): 53.3%

(D): 53.3% Phil Conder (R): 46.7%

This story will be updated.