The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 6, 1964, as James C. Fletcher was installed as the eighth president of the University of Utah.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 6, 1964, James C. Fletcher was installed as the eighth president of the University of Utah. Under his tenure, the university underwent significant growth in student and faculty numbers, campus size as well as funding and research awards.

He later served twice as administrator to NASA during a time of great space exploration

Born June 5, 1919, in Millburn, New Jersey, Fletcher attended high school in New York City and earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Columbia University in 1940. He worked as a research physicist for the Navy’s Bureau of Ordnance, then became a research associate at Harvard University.

According to his biography, Fletcher attended Princeton University in 1942 as a teaching fellow, instructor and researcher. Following World War II, Fletcher earned a doctorate in physics at the California Institute of Technology. He joined Hughes Aircraft Co. and was instrumental in developing the Falcon air-to-air missile and the F-102 interceptor. He spent the next 10 years working in the space booster industry.

Courtesy of NASA

His time as campus leader also came during the Vietnam War, but Fletcher was known for his uncommon ability to mediate disputes between students, faculty and administrators with tolerant wisdom.

In March 1967, he was appointed by President Lyndon Johnson to the President’s Science Advisory Committee. He also served other advisory panels, such as the Task Force on Higher Education.

In 1971, he was named head of NASA, guiding the space agency through many of its most important missions as well recovery from the Space Shuttle Challenger mission tragedy.

Fletcher died in 1991 at age 72.

Here are a collection of stories from Deseret News archives about Fletcher, his time as university president and as NASA administrator:

