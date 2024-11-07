The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 8, 1989, as NBA superstar Earvin "Magic" Johnson announced he had contracted the HIV virus.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 7, 1991, Earvin “Magic” Johnson retired from the NBA after disclosing that he had tested positive for the HIV virus. Johnson, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles in his 12 seasons with the team, retired as the league’s all-time leader in career assists with 9,921.

“‘I’m going to beat it,’ Magic tells the world,” read the Deseret News headline that day.

Ironically, Johnson was in Utah when he was asked to return to California to talk about his diagnosis. Utah helped introduce Magic to the world.

Johnson first burst onto the national scene at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as his Michigan State Spartans captured the NCAA national championship with a thrilling victory over Larry Bird and the Indiana State Sycamores.

Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and was the maestro of “Showtime,” during the Lakers’ dynasty. Johnson retired from the NBA in 1991 after contracting the virus that causes AIDS. He played the following year on the original Dream Team that won the gold at the Barcelona Olympics, even though some foreign players expressed concerns about banging elbows with someone who had contracted HIV.

Johnson also returned as an active player for 32 games during the 1995-96 season.

Utah’s John Stockton eventually passed Magic for the NBA all-time assists record.

Johnson continues to be an advocate for HIV awareness. He has been an accomplished businessman and public speaker, known for one of the most infectious smiles in the world.

Here are some great stories from Deseret News archives about Johnson and his life:

