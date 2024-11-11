The Utah Division of Air Quality is forecasting moderate levels of air pollution along some areas of the Wasatch Front as stagnant air continues amid unseasonably warm temperatures Monday.

Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele, Davis and Weber counties will be in the “yellow” zone for pollution levels, according to the division’s forecast, meaning vulnerable populations such as the young, elderly or those with respiratory issues should be mindful of the attendant health risks.

People can help by reducing their time behind the wheel, taking public transportation and eliminating unnecessary trips.

The buildup of fine particulate air pollution and in some areas ozone is a reminder that Utah’s inversion season is getting underway. Inversions act as a lid and trap pollution that comes from tailpipes, homes and other buildings as well as industry.

Veterans Day is the the “warm before the storm,” with temperatures rising in advance of a Tuesday front that will pounce across northern and central Utah, bringing mountain snow and valley rain.

For now, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, temperatures will hit 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some areas are projected get to the mid-60s on Monday. The Salt Lake International Airport just recorded 66 degrees.

The agency noted that the storm will move out quickly, with the high pressure returning Wednesday to set up normal temperatures for this time of year.

October delivered decent precipitation in some areas of the state, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Utah. Last month saw precipitation that was 125% of normal

The Uinta Basin and southeastern Utah did particularly well.

Glen Merrill, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, said this storm will deliver an abrupt departure from Monday.

“It is quick hitter but it will be a notable change.”

He added this pattern of storms is helpful.

“None of them are big. We get a storm, then a few days of tranquil weather and then we get another storm. “That is a good thing for this time of year,” Merrill said. Another storm may hit this weekend.

The storms develop a one-two punch — helping to clear Utah’s air while at the same time delivering snow.