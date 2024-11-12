Utah’s entire congressional delegation as well as Gov. Spencer Cox and a Native American tribe strongly criticized the Bureau of Land Management’s decision for its “preferred route,” regarding a proposed highway in Washington County.

Instead of creating the new corridor, the BLM instead opted to extend the Red Hills Parkway, which critics say ignores a growing traffic problem and is in stark contradiction to what local officials sought as a way to counter the population explosion there.

“I am exasperated that the Biden Administration refuses to support the preferred alternative identified by local leaders and UDOT,” Cox said.

“The BLM’s plan doesn’t improve traffic congestion, hurts world-class recreation opportunities and fails to actually help the desert tortoise. It’s unwise and unworkable, and I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to reverse the decision and get the road built.”

Cox said the decision specifically impacts:

Moe’s Valley and Green Valley Gap climbing areas.

Bearclaw Poppy Trail and Zen Trail mountain biking areas.

65 miles of other multi-use trails.

Congress enacted the Omnibus Public Lands Act (OPLMA) in 2009, which included many conservation measures, including the development of the National Conservation Area to help protect the tortoise. However, the act also expressly mandated the federal government work with the identification of a route to improve east-west travel and meet the needs of future growth in Washington County.

The backlash over a tortoise and transportation

The BLM is now advocating revocation of the right-of-way for the northern transportation route, which under negotiations created additional habitat for the desert tortoise.

Critics say the designation of Red Hills Parkway extension did not follow what was set by Congress.

“Washington County negotiated with the federal government and all stakeholders to create land designations to protect desert tortoises, among other things, and also a route for the Northern Corridor,” Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah said.

“The designations have been in place for a couple of decades, but the agencies are not working fairly to get the Northern Corridor permitted. The county is not getting the benefits of the bargain they made in good faith. The federal government needs to be a better partner.”

The condemnation was not universal, however.

The decision brought praise by stalwart opponents to a new highway.

“Today’s announcement marks a critical step toward ensuring lasting protections for Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. We anticipate the BLM’s final record of decision will once and for all put to rest this ill-conceived highway proposal,” said Holly Snow Canada, executive director of Conserve Southwest Utah. “The initial push to route a highway through this national conservation area was rushed, relying on an environmental impact statement that overlooked critical, scientific information.”

The denial of the four-lane highway through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area was a good choice, said Todd Tucci, senior attorney with Advocates for the West, which represented the conservation groups in litigation.

But Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the decision eviscerates what was thought to be a good working partnership to get a corridor through.

“Washington County has worked with local and federal stakeholders for many years, in good faith, to minimize the environmental impact of the Northern Corridor,” he said. “This BLM decision again delays completion of this project and ignores the valuable input of the county. It also fails to relieve traffic congestion or provide protections for the desert tortoise. It is time to complete this highway.”

Even the head of Utah’s transportation agency criticized the choice.

“BLM’s Red Hills Parkway modification is unsafe and does not meet appropriate standards,” said Carlos S. Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation.

“The design puts the public at risk by adding more traffic in an already congested area. UDOT urged the BLM to address unsafe lane merging conditions and traffic congestion on I-15 during this study process. Instead, the BLM ignored years of thorough study and local collaboration. Southern Utah needs the Northern Corridor, as it is vital to a successful transportation system in this growing area. The BLM must consider these safety issues before moving forward.”

Shivwits Band of Paiutes Acting Chairwoman Carmen Clark called the decision “disheartening” and said the preferred route would impact the tortoise and ancestral lands.

Tucci said the issue is by no means over when it comes to conservation.

“To be sure, however, the threats from residential development remain to rock climbing, mountain biking, and other recreation on state-owned lands in and around Moe’s Valley. The ball is firmly in the State of Utah’s court to protect these treasured recreational lands, and the state can expect a fight if it seeks to develop Moe’s Valley. We are ready,” Tucci said.